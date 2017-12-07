Tommy Jones

Tommy Jones was born in Blair, Oklahoma on Aug. 28, 1938. He was born to parents Juanita and Russell Jones with siblings Bob Lee Jones of Huntington Beach, California, and Wanda June Self, of Altus. Tommy was very active in his youth as he excelled in all high school athletics including basketball and baseball. Towards the end of his Blair Broncos high school career Tommy excelled in baseball and received a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma. Tommy enrolled in the fall of 1956 and was an OU letterman all four years as a Sooner. Tommy pitched the first no-hitter in school history and was named OU athlete of the year in 1960. He was drafted by the Kansas City Athletics, now known as the Oakland Athletics, in 1960 and played in the minor leagues for several years before retiring in 1962 due to a back injury. Tommy was later selected into the Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979.

Tommy married Irene Woodson in 1964 while earning his Master’s of Teaching degree from Southwestern State University in 1967. From this marriage, Tommy is survived by his two sons; Jeffrey Jones of Scottsdale, Arizona and his wife Cherrelyn Anne Jones, and two grandsons Reed Jeffrey Jones and Jett Thomas Jones and Phillip Russell Jones of Edmond and his wife Becky Jones, and his two grandsons Pierce Russell Jones and Bryce Warner Jones.

Tommy taught in the Altus Public Schools for 37 years as a teacher and elementary school principal starting in the early 1960s and retiring in 1999. Tommy started as a teacher at Wilson Elementary School and retired as the Rivers Elementary School Principal after years of distinct service. Tommy’s passion was working with students and coaching athletics. Tommy coached youth athletics through the years and was a part of Eddie Fisher’s baseball clinics in the 1960s.

During Tommy’s retirement he loved to play golf with his many friends and spend time with his extended family, which he loved dearly. Tommy married and is survived by his wife Nancy Tims-Jones, whom he married in 2014, Nancy’s son Todd Tims and wife Tara, granddaughters Meghan Allred and Paige Allred, and grandson Jace Tavares.

Tommy is preceded in death by his mother and father, and Tracy Tims Tavares. Tommy Jones died on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 at the age of 79. Tommy was a beloved part of the community and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

The family will receive friends between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. today at Lowell Tims Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Lowell Tims Funeral Home Chapel interment to follow at Altus City Cemetery.

