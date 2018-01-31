Newsletter for Veterans and active military

Fort Hood PTSD study gives hope for faster recovery:

At Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, researchers studied the effect of prolonged exposure therapy, in which patients repeatedly recounted and discussed their most traumatic memories to process the trauma they experienced and reduce the anxiety caused by the memories. Service members listened to recordings of those episodes, practiced confronting real-life situations that spark anxiety and did controlled breathing exercises. The therapy previously had shown success among civilians, but the length of the treatment — eight to 15 weeks — can make it difficult for service members to complete it. But the Texas study found that two weeks of intensive daily treatment were as effective as a traditional eight-week course. Almost half of the study participants no longer tested positive for PTSD after the treatment, gains that researchers said largely held up over time.

Enlisted Drone program expands as Air Force seeks more operators:

The second annual enlisted remotely piloted aircraft pilot selection board met last week to decide on the next enlisted airmen who will attend training and soon fly the RQ-4 Global Hawk. The Air Force Personnel Center will decide on 40 new airmen — an increase from last year’s pool — out of 134 applicants by next month, officials said. “The board was held to select 40 Airmen total, including 30 primaries (same as last year) and 10 alternates (an increase of 5 from last year),” personnel center spokesman Mike Dickerson told Military.com on Friday

Discharge upgrade process, new on-line tool:

The Department of Defense, through a joint effort with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs has launched a new web-based tool that will provide customized guidance to veteraqns who desire to upgrade or change the conditions of their military discharge. By answering a few questions, veterans will receive information on the specific armed services board to contact and the correct form to fill-out. The discharge upgrade tool is available at https://www/vets.gov/discharge-upgrade-instructions

Decision Ready Claims:

Currently the Decision Ready Claism (DRC) program is available for: Direct service onnection claims, Presumptive service connections claims, Secondary service connection claims, Increased disability claims, Dependency and indemnity compensation claims, and pre-discharge claims.

To file a DRC, you ust have previously filed a VA claim and received a rating from the Veterans Administration. You cannot file a claim through this process if yu have a claim pending or if you have an appeal pending.

Resource to help Veterans struggling with substance use disorder:

They volunteered their service, their time, and they risked their lives: the veterans of the United States. Unfortunately, for many women and men who retire from the military, when they retire, they have memories they wish they didn’t and those memories plus what they have seen most people will never believe.

Alcohol and drug addiction is a common concern for the entire country. This is especially true for our veterans. Active duty drug use is low; however, veteran drug use is unfortunately extremely prevalent. There are a number of reasons that veterans suffer from drug and alcohol addiction is prevalent among veterans. Emotional and mental health issues, chronic pain issues, and difficulty transitioning back into civilian life are among the reasons that veterans struggle with substance misuse.

In this resource from The Recovery Village, veterans are provided with helpful information on the treatment of drug and alcohol addiction. The resource is available here: therecoveryvillage.com/resources/veterans/

 Legislation:

Rep. Coffman (CO) introduced H.R. 4099, a bill which modifies the calculation of per diem payments the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) makes to homeless grant providers to include partial payment for each of a homeless veteran’s minor dependents. This will ensure that a homeless veteran does not have to choose between treatment and keeping her or his family intact. VA’s Homeless Grant and Per Diem (GPD) Program has long been an important source of transitional housing for homeless veterans. In 2016, these programs, generally operated by community providers who receive grant funding from VA, had 13,800 beds devoted to providing supportive housing and/or supportive services for homeless veterans. Veterans may enter these programs to stabilize their medical and behavioral health issues, learn or re-learn independent living and vocational skills and seek VA services and benefits that help them recover from life on the streets.

 Incarcerated veterans:

Most people think that anyone in a prison is worthless and should be there. Oklahoma has more than 1,000 veterans incarcerated in their prisons and yes, some of them deserve to be there. However, there are some incarcerated veterans that, if the programs available now were available then, would never be in prison. A significant percentage of those veterans are there because of alcohol or drug use and some have been diagnosed by the VA with disabilities that require daily medication. There are programs which are available to these veterans but the Department of Corrections has its own way of doing things and our elected state officials turn their head when it comes to veterans and the Department of Corrections. Is it because our elected officials fear the Department of Corrections or they just don’t care?

Our prisons are overcrowded and some of these veterans have committed non-violent offenses so why isn’t someone looking into the matter.

 Marines who break the rules may have to break some rocks with a hammer:

The Marine Corps is opening a labor camp in Okinawa to “award” informally disciplined Devil Dogs an opportunity to redeem themselves through their sweat and tears. Camp Hansen’s Correctional Custody Unit is slated to open on Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day, Corps officials have announced. The program is meant to reduce the number of first-term Marines discharged for minor offenses by giving commanders an alternative to administrative separation when they dole out non-judicial punishments. “The rock pile’ is a form of team building and motivational strength training, A small group of awardees swing sledgehammers to break rocks or concrete. Each swing is led, in cadence, in unison, with voice commands from the CCU instructor.

 White House wants clearer rules, no caregiver benefits expansion in VA medical overhaul plan:

from an article by Leo Shane III

White House officials want Senate lawmakers to set clearer eligibility guidelines for veterans considering private- sector care and to drop their current plans for an expansion of veteran caregiver benefits, according to a memos sent to congressional leaders this week. The comments come as legislation to overhaul the Department of Veterans Affairs health care offerings sits stalled in the House and Senate due to a series of budget and eligibility concerns. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., had asked for the feedback from the White House in hopes it would serve as “a catalyst” to restart talks.

The administration memo appears to more closely back a legislative proposal from Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., than bills advanced by the Senate committee or its House counterpart.

 VA may expand list of ailments for Agent Orange coverage:

Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. David Shulkin said Monday he’s decided to expand the list of “presumptive” ailments for Agent Orange compensation subject to approval by the Trump administration. Shulkin didn’t disclose the expanded list — “I’m protecting the sanctity of the process” — but stressed, “I have made a decision. I have passed that on in the process that we follow in the federal government.” A VA official later said Shulkin’s recommendations on Agent Orange compensation expansion would go to the White House Office of Management and Budget and other agencies for approval and analysis of the costs. Shulkin said he expected approval “in a matter of a few months.”

 Afghanistan/Iraq Veterans:

Finding new ways to restore ill and injured Veterans from our wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to their highest level of functioning and helping to create the best life possible for them when they return home are two of the most i mportant challenges VA researchers face today. This newest generation of Veterans is characterized by an increased number of Reservists and National Guard members who served in combat zones; a higher proportion of women; and different patterns of injuries, such as multiple injuries from explosions, than were seen among Veterans of previous wars.

Afghanistan and Iraq combat Veterans can receive cost-free medical care for any condition related to their service in the theater of war for five years after the date of their discharge or release. They may also be eligible for one- time dental services, but must apply for those services within 180 days of their separation date from active duty.