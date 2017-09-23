Altus High School and Altus Junior High cross country results

There are only a handful of runners in the state who can step onto a cross country course each weekend and be the odds-on favorite to secure that meet’s individual title and when it comes to Class 5A cross country, one of those runners calls Altus home.

Cayden Beckner continued her reign as one of the best runners in the state when she won her second consecutive championship in Elgin on Friday. As if winning her second championship in as many meets was not enough, Beckner did it by posting a 19:16 on the 5K course.

With that time, Becker—a freshman—posted the fastest time in Class 5A cross country and one of the top four times this year in all classes.

Despite the first-place finish by Beckner and top finishes by several other Lady Bulldog runners, Altus could not overcome first-place Elgin or reigning Class 5A champion and second-place finisher Bishop McGuiness and fell to third place in the six team field.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Olga Lopez finished 10th with a personal best time of 20:59 while Beth Garrison shaved 40 seconds off her best 5K time to finish 11th with a time of 21:05.

Also doing well for the Lady Bulldogs was Sarah Scott who finished 13th with a time of 21:29 and Autumn Goodwin who finished 23:02 to wrap up all the scorers for Altus. Grayce Gilliam finished 25th with a time of 24:26 and Anna Merritt finished 28th with a time of 26:10.

“All the girls ran really well,” Coach Rick Patterson said. “Beckner continues to improve and she could just challenge for a state title.”

For the Bulldogs, Ryan Oden ran a 16:53 to finish fifth in the men’s division and help lead Altus to a sixth-place overall finish in the 12-team field.

Calvin Wagoner finished 21st with a time of 18:04, Jesse Benitez finished 29th with a time of 18:30, Josh Baker finished 46th with a time of 19:08, and Alan Palestino finished 53rd with a time of 19:27.

Michael James just missed scoring with a 58th-place finish and Moses McCaskill fell to 73rd.

“The boys are coming around,” Patterson said. “They will ramp up the next couple of weeks to get ready for Regionals.”

Also on the course was the Altus Junior High Dawgs who finished first at Elgin to earn their second consecutive team championship.

The Dawgs were led by Aiden Kille who finished the two-mile course in just under 13 minutes. Justin Ortiz and Kaysen Ybarra finished eighth and ninth respectively to help lead the Dawgs over Cache who finished second with 79 points, Marlow who finished third with 90 points, and Elgin who finished fourth with 90 points in the eight-team field.

Daylen McCaskill was 12th and Nick Borghini was 35th to round out the scorers for the Dawgs.

Also running on the course was Ben Lifer who was 45th, Erick Kirby who was 61st, and Braden Gregg who finished 65th.

As for the Lady Dawgs, Altus finished sixth overall while Elgin finished first, Hollis was second, Marlow was third, and Cache was fourth in the eight-team field.

Nevah Kidder finished 22nd to lead the Lady Dawgs, Aprhil Palestino was 38th, Alyssa Capper was 40th, Patricia Garrett was 45th, and Taylor Johnson rounded out the rest of the scorers for Altus by finishing 48th.

Altus teams will be back in action on Friday at the Cameron University Invitational meet in Lawton.

Cayden Beckner continued her reign as one of the best runners in the state when she won her second consecutive championship in Elgin on Friday. As if winning her second championhip in as many meets was not enough, Beckner did it by posting a 19:16 on the 5K course. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_BecknerRGB-1.jpg Cayden Beckner continued her reign as one of the best runners in the state when she won her second consecutive championship in Elgin on Friday. As if winning her second championhip in as many meets was not enough, Beckner did it by posting a 19:16 on the 5K course. Courtesy photos | Robert Garrison From left, Olga Lopez trails behind Bethany Garrison during Friday’s cross country meet in Elgin. Lopez finished 10th with a personal best time of 20:59 while Garrison shaved 40 seconds off her best 5K time to finish 11th with a tiime of 21:05. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_GarrisRGB.jpg From left, Olga Lopez trails behind Bethany Garrison during Friday’s cross country meet in Elgin. Lopez finished 10th with a personal best time of 20:59 while Garrison shaved 40 seconds off her best 5K time to finish 11th with a tiime of 21:05. Courtesy photos | Robert Garrison For the Bulldogs, Ryan Oden ran a 16:53 to finish fifth in the men’s division and help lead Altus to a sixth-place overall finish in the 12-team field. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_OdenRGB-1.jpg For the Bulldogs, Ryan Oden ran a 16:53 to finish fifth in the men’s division and help lead Altus to a sixth-place overall finish in the 12-team field. Courtesy photos | Robert Garrison

Beckner fastest in 5A

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.