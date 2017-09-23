Area Sports Roundup

Navajo Lady Indians win fourth straight

The Navajo Lady Indians (21-7) softball team continued their recent run of dominance with their fourth straight win when they shut out Cordell 11-0 and downed Carnegie 6-1 on Thursday.

Against Cordell, Kalee Cross scored on an error and Gracee Bates sent a sacrifice fly to left field to score Tabitha Armstrong and give the Lady Indians a 2-0 lead.

Emmy Cobb picked up two of her four RBIs when she delivered a hard ground ball to left field to score Gracie Brooks and Karlee McCombs and it was smooth sailing from that point forward as Navajo added another run in the first, five in the second, and one in the third to win the game 11-0.

Haven Gilbert pitched two innings of one hit softball while striking out two and Gabby Kille finished the game on the mound, allowing no hits while striking out two.

Against Carnegie, Armstrong scored twice while finishing 2-for-2 at the plate and Kelly Taylor added two RBIs in a 1-for-1 performance to lead the Lady Indians past Carnegie by a final score of 6-1.

Armstrong pitched all three innings while allowing just one run and striking out five.

Navajo baseball sneaks by Hydro-Eakly

The Navajo Indians (17-6) baseball team found themselves tied with Hydro-Eakly headed into the bottom of the sixth inning when Dallas Cox singled on a line drive to left field to score Mitch Smith and Tristan Netherton and give the Indians an 8-6 lead.

Jaden Lingle added a run on an error by Hydro-Eakly to give the Indians a 9-6 lead that they would hold on to for the win.

Holdyn Mandrell finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Netherton finished 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for the Indians.

Duke Lady Tigers bounce back from losses

The Duke Lady Tigers (13-5) softball team bounced back from losses to Mangum and Cyril in grand fashion by scoring 16 runs against Chattanooga and 16 runs against Geronimo.

In a game that was close for just one inning, the Lady Tigers’ bats came alive against Chattanooga with Abby Jones leading the way with two runs and three RBIs in a 1-for-3 performance. Calebi Cusher finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI and Hannah Brown had four runs.

Jones pitched all five innings while allowing just one run and striking out five.

Against Geronimo, The Lady Tigers scored four runs in the second and third inning before scoring eight total in the fourth inning to blow by Geronimo 16-1.

Blakely Dill led the way with three runs and three RBIs while Kylee Rice added one run and three RBIs and Jones finished 2-for-3 with one run, three RBIs and a triple.

Jones was solid on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out three in four innings.

Blair Broncs win streak snapped

The Blair Broncs (7-13) baseball team saw its win streak end after the Canute Trojans erupted for six runs in the second inning, four runs in the third, and seven in the fourth to coast to a 17-2 victory Thursday.

Brooks Cross finished 1-for-2 for the Broncs, scoring once and batting in a run in the loss. Kaden Hans collected one RBI and Baylor Downing scored once.

Sage Knight and Nick Armstrong teamed up on the mound for the Broncs with Knight allowing two earned runs while striking out one and Armstrong allowing six earned runs while striking out one and walking three.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

