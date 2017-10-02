The Altus Bulldogs cruised to a 35-15 victory over the Duncan Demons on Friday

On Friday night at Hightower Memorial Stadium, the Altus Bulldogs football team had only one goal — to beat the Duncan Demons and establish themselves as one of the teams to beat in Class 5A football.

Once the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard and the lights were dimmed on “The Rock” for another two weeks, the Bulldogs had made their statement in a dominant 35-15 win over the Demons.

The final score was not indicative of the action on the field. In fact, the Bulldogs had their way with the Demons from the onset of the game until late in the fourth quarter. One bad pitch and blown coverage on a meaningless pass with 17 seconds remaining in the game is all that separated the Bulldogs from having their second shutout of the season.

The defense was as aggressive and fine tuned as it has been all season and experienced game-changing plays from an unlikely source.

Bulldog quarterback Jake Vargas has shown that he can do it all on the offensive side of the ball and although he has been a consistent participant on defense this season, the game against Duncan was the breakout performance his coaches were waiting to see.

“Jake played a little bit of defense his sophomore year and last year he didn’t have to play much because we had guys but going into this year we knew we had to play him — we knew we had to play both ways,” Coach Todd Vargas said. “You know, he has really taken an enjoyment towards it and he has really worked hard at it and he had a good night.”

Vargas’ good night on defense included two interceptions — one for a touchdown — and solid coverage for most of the night.

“I knew the hitches were coming,” Vargas said. “I stayed back and just jumped right when I saw the quarterback turn his shoulders.”

Vargas’ big plays aside, the Bulldog defense as a whole was dialed in all night. The group held the Demons scoreless until the fourth quarter and frustrated Duncan with huge hits and run-stopping reads and coverage. It was one of the group’s best performances this year and one that the coaches were ecstatic to see.

“We had little mistakes here and there and we basically gave them two scores but all-in-all the kids played really well. Defensively we played really well all night — really all year,” Todd Vargas said. “I thought our coaches had great game plans. Coach [Matt] Terry put the defense in great positions and put the secondary in great coverages and the kids made plays like they have all year.”

Offensively, the Bulldogs found all of their success in the run game. Though Vargas dropped back to pass several times, the Bulldogs stuck with what was working and wore Duncan’s defensive front out with hard, aggressive runs by bruising Bulldog backs Isaiah Hall, Brenden Phillips, and Cabe Dickerson.

Phillips saw significant playing time and gouged Duncan’s defense 16 times for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was one of three Bulldog runners to eclipse the 100-yard mark for the game. Vargas and Hall each had just over 100 yards on the ground and Dickerson finished with 73 yards — each inch fought for and sometimes with two or three defenders fighting to pull him to the turf.

Overall, the Bulldogs had little trouble executing and moving the ball with ease against a Duncan team whose 2-3 record includes a pair of one-point losses to El Reno and Shawnee — two solid teams in Class 5A football.

Altus is one of only three undefeated teams left and boasts a defense that has allowed just 74 total points this season — tying them with Carl Albert as one of the stingiest defenses in Class 5A.

The biggest challenge of the Bulldog’s season is coming at 7 p.m. Friday when Altus travels to Ardmore to take on the 4-1 Tigers.

Last year’s battle against Ardmore saw Altus drop a close 13-7 contest in a battle of two top tier defenses.

Jake Vargas had a career night against the Duncan Demons as he ran for 105 yards on offense and intercepted two passes on defense. From left, Mysean Wells blocks for Jake Vargas as he runs his way to a touchdown on a 46-yard quarterback keeper. From left, Kade Wilson blocks for Brenden Phillips after Jake Vargas hands the ball off and Phillips takes it four yards in for the score.

Defense solid in win

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

