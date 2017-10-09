Bulldogs fall to Ardmore by a final score of 20-14

The Altus Bulldogs and the Ardmore Tigers are two of the best teams in the state when it comes to high school football.

They were in the same position last year when Ardmore edged the Bulldogs, 13-7, with the win coming by way of a final drive stuffing play on fourth and short.

Friday’s 20-14 loss in Ardmore happened in a similar fashion with the Bulldogs receiving two opportunities — thanks to two stellar stands by the defense — to drive the field and win the game.

One of those drives came with under four minutes left in the game — the Bulldogs driving down the field more easily than in previous drives. A big run by Nehemiah McCaskill put Altus in a terrific position with time running out. A touchdown would tie the game and an extra point would win it.

But a bad pitch ended the drive with a fumble at Ardmore’s 38-yard line.

It was the kind of play that could have had a negative impact on a lesser team, causing them to hang their heads in shame as the seconds slipped away, but the Bulldogs are built and coached differently.

Unable to accept defeat, the Bulldogs’ defense stood strong against the Tigers once again and forced a punt. By the time the Bulldogs got the ball back, there was just 55 seconds left on the clock. It was their chance to shock the tough Tigers and walk out of Ardmore as the victor.

The drive started off well with quarterback Jake Vargas dropping back for a pass and finding Daniel Riley for 16 yards. Vargas again took the snap and dropped back to pass but found the defense closing in and so he tucked the ball and found two yards to bring up a second and eight with time running down and no timeouts left to stop the clock.

Vargas snapped and spiked the ball to kill the clock but lost a down in the process. On the next play, the Tigers swarmed and nearly dropped Vargas in the backfield for a loss but he was able to get the ball out of his hands in time for an incomplete pass.

It was fourth down and eight and the Bulldogs had one last chance to make something happen. Vargas took the snap and he stepped into a throw and hurled the ball downfield to Javon Bostic.

The throw was a good one and Bostic nearly came up with the catch for a huge pickup when the Bulldogs needed it the most, but an Ardmore defender was able to get a hand in the way just in time to force a turnover on downs and win the game.

“I feel there were a lot of mental mistakes and if those mistakes were not made — who knows what the score would have been,” Vargas said. “We just have to go have a great week of practice and be ready for El Reno.”

Vargas was only one of many Bulldogs who felt the same way.

“They made fewer mistakes than us,” Kory Beach said. “We are going to have to respond through this adversity.”

It was a game that the Bulldogs controlled early with Vargas and the rest of the Bulldog offense taking the opening drive and punching it into the end zone on a three-yard run by Cabe Dickerson.

Ardmore matched the Bulldogs with a touchdown of its own but Altus was able to score with just 54 seconds remaining in the first half on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Vargas to Riley. The score gave the Bulldogs the momentum and a 14-7 advantage heading into halftime.

Ardmore came out rolling in the opening quarter of the second half, scoring twice and stuffing the Bulldogs at every turn. The Tigers’ first score of the second half came with 10:40 remaining in the third quarter on a 38-yard rush. Their second came just after the Tigers blocked a punt from Vargas and took over at the Bulldogs’ 17-yard line. One-and-a-half minutes later, Ardmore had a 20-14 lead. A bad kick on the extra point gave the Bulldogs a chance to win it with just a touchdown and an extra point.

The mistakes came at the wrong time. They came at a time when the Bulldogs needed to be perfect. Luckily for the Bulldogs, one loss does not end the season and there is still plenty of time to learn from their mistakes and come out stronger than ever.

“The kids played extremely hard and we knew it would be a battle,” head coach Todd Vargas said. “We played well in the first half but we had too many mistakes that we couldn’t overcome in the second half. Ardmore is a very good team and they played very well. We have to fix those mistakes. We are still very much alive in the district and I’m confident the kids and coaches will fix these mistakes. We have to learn from these mistakes.”

The Bulldogs will return to Altus and prepare for El Reno. Since 2004, the Bulldogs are 4-1 against El Reno and destroyed the Indians 54-17 last season.

No game is a guarantee — Ardmore showed that — but the Bulldogs will prepare and they will be ready.

“Nobody is blaming anyone — I will take full responsibility,” Todd Vargas said, “we will bounce back stronger.”

Jake Vargas finished with just over 100 yards on the ground in Friday's 20-14 loss to the Ardmore Tigers in Ardmore.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

