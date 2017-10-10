Altus High School’s cross country teams head into the final meets of the season

Altus High School’s cross country teams are gearing up for their next meet at Cameron University which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday. It will be their second time running at a Cameron-held meet this season and it will be a chance for the Lady Bulldogs’ Cayden Beckner to win her fifth consecutive individual title.

Beckner is no stranger to the course. As an eighth-grade student-athlete last year, she led all runners in the one-mile run, finishing in 6:03 — 17 seconds ahead of Altus’ Rylee Borrego — and as a freshman this year, Beckner led all runners in the 5000-meter run with a time of 19:45.

At this year’s first meet, Beckner finished well ahead of Elgin’s Kamree Castle to earn her third of four individual titles this season. Elgin took first as a team in the girl’s division after grabbing spots two through six, but Altus’ Olga Lopez, Sarah Scott and Bethany Garrison finished closely behind to earn Altus’ a second-place overall team finish.

The Lady Bulldogs have not won as a team with Elgin grabbing the top spot each time the two teams have faced off.

Scott and Lopez have both been impressive for Altus this season with both placing in the top 15 at each meet. Scott — coming off an impressive eighth-grade season — has been a nice addition to the Altus roster while Lopez has gotten better each year she has been with the team.

The Lady Bulldogs other top runner — Garrison — has been battling an ankle injury since Sept. 11. Garrison has been a consistent piece of the Lady Bulldogs’ cross country team since her freshman season and looks to get back on track Friday.

Even on a bad ankle, Garrison managed a ninth-place finish at Cameron, beating out Elgin’s Alyssa Nevaqua by 23 seconds.

For the Bulldogs, Ryan Oden has continued to dominate during his reign as Altus’ top male runner, earning an individual title in Duncan and placing in the top five at every meet but Weatherford.

Trailing just behind him on Altus’ roster is Calvion Wagoner who has finished in the top 15 at every meet but Elgin.

Both runners look to keep the Altus men in contention as they head into the final two races of the season before the postseason begins.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

