The Navajo Lady Indians fastpitch softball team fell to the Canute Lady Trojans at the OSSAA regional tournament

The Navajo High School Lady Indians (26-10) softball team knew they had a real shot to be something special this fastpitch season.

Despite some of the team’s most consistent players graduating in May, the Lady Indians had a solid core group of returning players who had seen ample playing time throughout the fastpitch and slowpitch seasons — players who were ready to step up and shine for their school.

Since the season began Aug. 7, Navajo has run through most of their opponents with ease, winning their first two games against Hollis and Snyder by a combined 22 runs before losing two close contests at the I-40 Classic in Weatherford.

After three games were rained out, the Lady Indians got back into the groove of playing superb softball and strung together seven wins in a row — three against ranked opponents — before they lost their next game to Mangum in the Shortgrass Conference Tournament.

The Lady Indians rebounded with wins over Snyder and Leedey before losing twice at the Fletcher Festival to Class 3A teams Comanche and Marlow.

It did not take long for the Lady Indians to get back on track, winning five out of seven games before closing out the season on a six-game win streak.

At the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s Class A District Softball Tournament, Navajo dropped a tough 4-1 game to the Hollis Lady Tigers. Instead of collapsing, the Lady Indians battled back and secured a win over Snyder in a 10-2 blowout before once again facing Hollis for a chance to advance to regionals.

Just one day after losing, 4-1, to the Lady Tigers, Navajo jumped out to a quick lead and ran away with the game, 10-0.

The win put them in the regional tournament where they dropped their first game to Amber-Pocasset before keeping their state bid alive against Cheyenne-Reydon in a 4-3 victory.

The Canute Lady Trojans were the team to beat but ultimately, the Lady Indians’ journey ended in a 2-1 loss.

After a scoreless three full innings, Navajo was the first to strike with two on base and Gracee Bates up at the plate.

Bates hopped on a first-pitch strike and sent it to center field where Canute’s center fielder was able to slide underneath and make the catch. The distance of the hit provided Navajo an opportunity to score a waiting Kalee Cross and give the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead.

Navajo held Canute scoreless in the bottom half of the inning but could not hold the Lady Trojans off for long as they scored once in the bottom of the fifth and once again in the bottom of the seventh to overcome a Navajo’s lead and secure the victory and a trip to the state championship tournament.

Of Navajo’s three hits, two came from Karlee McCombs (2-for-3) and one came from Tabitha Armstrong (1-for-3). Bates was credited with a RBI in the season-ending loss.

Armstrong was solid on the mound, allowing just two earned runs on six hits while striking out three.

The Lady Indians’ season came to an end with an overall record of 26-10.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Navajo 1, Canute 2 Lady Indians AB R H RBI BB K Cross, K. 2 1 0 0 0 1 Armstrong, T. 2 0 1 0 0 0 Bates, G. 2 0 0 1 0 2 Brooks, G. 3 0 0 0 0 2 McCombs, K. 3 0 2 0 0 0 Gilbert, H. 3 0 0 0 0 2 Cobb, E. 3 0 0 0 0 0 Stengell, M. 2 0 0 0 0 0 Taylor, K. 2 0 0 0 0 2 Kille, G. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 22 1 3 1 0 9

