Posted on by

Starting young!


McKenzie Rogers races around the left end for a touchdown Saturday in the Altus Recreation football league. Teams play at Altus Junior High on Saturdays. Teams are divided into grades one and two, three and four and five and six.


Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

Grady Hilburn runs for a two-point conversion Saturday in the Altus Recreation league.


Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

McKenzie Rogers races around the left end for a touchdown Saturday in the Altus Recreation football league. Teams play at Altus Junior High on Saturdays. Teams are divided into grades one and two, three and four and five and six.

Grady Hilburn runs for a two-point conversion Saturday in the Altus Recreation league.

McKenzie Rogers races around the left end for a touchdown Saturday in the Altus Recreation football league. Teams play at Altus Junior High on Saturdays. Teams are divided into grades one and two, three and four and five and six.
http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_McKenzie-Rogers-3Grayscale.jpgMcKenzie Rogers races around the left end for a touchdown Saturday in the Altus Recreation football league. Teams play at Altus Junior High on Saturdays. Teams are divided into grades one and two, three and four and five and six. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

Grady Hilburn runs for a two-point conversion Saturday in the Altus Recreation league.
http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Grady-HilburnGrayscale.jpgGrady Hilburn runs for a two-point conversion Saturday in the Altus Recreation league. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:23 am |    

Lady Bulldogs win team title at Cameron Invitational; Bulldogs finish third

Lady Bulldogs win team title at Cameron Invitational; Bulldogs finish third
10:23 am
Updated: 11:44 am. |    

Chili cookoff spices up Main Street Altus

Chili cookoff spices up Main Street Altus
1:07 pm |    

Bulldogs fall to Ardmore by a final score of 20-14

Bulldogs fall to Ardmore by a final score of 20-14
comments powered by Disqus