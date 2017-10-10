Starting young!

McKenzie Rogers races around the left end for a touchdown Saturday in the Altus Recreation football league. Teams play at Altus Junior High on Saturdays. Teams are divided into grades one and two, three and four and five and six.
Grady Hilburn runs for a two-point conversion Saturday in the Altus Recreation league.
McKenzie Rogers races around the left end for a touchdown Saturday in the Altus Recreation football league. Teams play at Altus Junior High on Saturdays. Teams are divided into grades one and two, three and four and five and six.
Grady Hilburn runs for a two-point conversion Saturday in the Altus Recreation league.