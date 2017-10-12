Cayden Beckner won her sixth consecutive individual title at the Altus Cross Country Invitational meet Tuesday; both Altus teams took first

One of the final meets before the Class 5A West Regional for the Altus Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs cross country teams is the Altus Cross Country Invitational — a 5K run held annually at Bill Luderson Park north of Altus — and like every other meet before, Cayden Beckner once again dominated the field of runners to earn her sixth consecutive individual title.

Beckner’s time of 20:50 was 35 seconds faster than second-place finisher and teammate Beth Garrison, but Garrison’s ankle seems to be bothering her less as the Lady Bulldogs head into the final stretch of the season.

Garrison finished with a time of 21:25, knocking 20 seconds off her time from just a week ago at the Cameron Invitational.

Olga Lopez added a third-place finish with a time of 22:08 and Sarah Scott finished fourth with a time of 23:23, 17 seconds ahead of Lawton high’s Isabella Shinjake to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a first-place team finish.

The Lady Bulldogs’ 18 total points was well ahead of Woodward’s 49 and Lawton High’s 69 as all Lady Bulldog runners finished in the top 11.

Autumn Goodwin came in eighth with a time of 24:10 while Anna Merritt finished just behind her in ninth with a time of 24:54. Finishing 11th for the Lady Bulldogs was Alison Nichols who crossed the finish line with a time of 25:43 — even with 10th-place Woodward runner McKayla Allison.

For the Bulldog runners, Ryan Oden jumped ahead of the pack early and stayed there, finishing the 5K run with a time of 18:14.

Oden is heating up at the right time as the Bulldogs head to Regionals a week from Saturday in Norman.

Also heating up is Altus’ Jessie Benitez who finished second with a time of 18:49 and third-place finisher Calvin Wagoner who finished the course with a time of 19:01.

Woodward’s Miles Kahoe finished fourth ahead of Altus Macel Canterbury who finished with a time of 19:20. Jon Wathen grabbed a sixth-place finish with a time of 20:01 and Alan Palestino was just five seconds behind him for an eighth-place finish — Woodward’s Will Yadon finished three second ahead of Palestino for seventh.

Also on the course for Altus were Michael James in 11th (20:34), Moses McCaskill in 15th (21:06), Matt McCollum in 20th (21:40), Jose Martinez in 28th (22:57) and Rafael Ramos in 32nd (24:40).

The Bulldogs ran away with the team title with a final score of 17 points while Woodward finished second with 56 points and Lawton High was third with 99 points.

Both teams receive a well earned rest this weekend before heading to Norman on Oct. 21 for the Class 5A West Regional Cross Country meet.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Ryan Oden takes the lead and holds it on his way to his second individual title of the season. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_altusboysxcRyan1-1.jpg Ryan Oden takes the lead and holds it on his way to his second individual title of the season. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Cayden Beckner ran her way to her sixth consecutive individual title Tuesday at the Altus Cross Country Invitational. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_AltusGirlsXCKayden2-1.jpg Cayden Beckner ran her way to her sixth consecutive individual title Tuesday at the Altus Cross Country Invitational. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Cayden Beckner builds a large lead on Tuesday’s 5K course at the Altus Cross Country Invitational. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_AltusGirlsXCKayden1-1.jpg Cayden Beckner builds a large lead on Tuesday’s 5K course at the Altus Cross Country Invitational. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times The Altus Lady Bulldogs take off on their way to a first-place team finish Tuesday at the Altus Cross Country Invitational. Runners are, from left, Olga Lopez, Anna Merrit, Autumn Goodwon, Cayden Beckner, Beth Garrison, Sarah Scott and Alison Nichols. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_AltusGirlsXCteam-1.jpg The Altus Lady Bulldogs take off on their way to a first-place team finish Tuesday at the Altus Cross Country Invitational. Runners are, from left, Olga Lopez, Anna Merrit, Autumn Goodwon, Cayden Beckner, Beth Garrison, Sarah Scott and Alison Nichols. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.