Ke’Ira Pickett brings an unmatched intensity level to the WOSC Lady Pioneers

The Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers basketball team has found its starting point guard for the upcoming season and she comes to the team as an unexpected surprise.

Millwood High School graduate Ke’Ira Pickett was not the original target of Coach Eddie Broughton, Sr. but since coming to Western, she has become one of his best players.

“I watched Millwood play three times,” Broughton said, “and she shot the ball five times in three games. I was there recruiting someone else but she is now one of my top two players.”

Pickett was named an Oklahoma All-State Honorable Mention during the final year of her high school career and though it was something she was proud to earn, the road was not an easy one for Western’s freshman point guard.

“My first two years of high school, I didn’t get any playing time,” Pickett said, “so during my junior year, I finally got a chance to prove myself thanks to Shannon Hayes and Coach [Londaryl] Perry, who taught me and gave me a chance. I also can’t forget Anita Walker and my little sister who pushed me to be better. My sisters inspire me because we all play basketball.”

Pickett comes to Western looking for a chance to prove herself at the collegiate level and because she feels that her career will flourish under the leadership of Broughton.

“Coach B can teach me how to be more of a leader,” Pickett said, “and how to be a great point guard. I feel like he will have a big impact on my career as long as I continue to listen to him and learn from him. I’m here at Western because of the opportunities the school has to offer, Coach B and because of how friendly everyone is here.”

In high school, Pickett averaged 10 points per game, was a tough defender and a multi-threat scorer. She could drive to the basket or step back and sink a shot from mid-range or beyond the arc.

She said she is looking forward to her run with the Lady Pioneers as the team prepares to bounce back from multiple disappointing seasons and attempts to become relevant again in the world of junior college basketball.

“I bring heart, defense, offensive threat and all of me to Western,” Pickett said. “With me, it is all or nothing. I give 100 percent every time and you can count on that. Coach Perry is the one coach who brought me out of my shell and helped me become the player I am today and Coach B can only make me better. I was always told, ‘disposition to dominate’ and ‘hard work all the time — all the time hard work’ and that is all I know.”

The intensity and consistency that Pickett brings to the court is something that was not taught but instead is natural for her. She said she manages to keep it going by always keeping an open dialogue with her coaches and teammates and finding ways to improve.

She said she expects to attack the season head on and make an immediate impact on the court.

“I expect to dominate everything I do,” Pickett said, “and I plan to always be consistent. I want to lead this team and get wins. We all want to win here, we are unselfish and we play team ball — we are on the same page as a unit.”

The Lady Pioneers open up the season in Hillsboro, Texas at Hill College at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

Ke’Ira Pickett has risen from bench player to starter since coming to Western Oklahoma State College. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_KpRGB.jpg Ke’Ira Pickett has risen from bench player to starter since coming to Western Oklahoma State College. Courtesy photo

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.