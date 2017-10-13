Ariel Williams brings a unique set of skills and raw athleticism to the Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers

Ariel Williams has been a fan of basketball for as long as she can remember — dating back to when she was still a young girl in Texas. Her love for basketball grew with her and at the age of 7, she began playing competitively.

Williams’ game is modeled after her favorite player — WNBA superstar Candace Parker — and she spent much of her high school career as a standout player on her team. She was a starter on her sophomore, junior and senior varsity teams and earned numerous awards including MVP and Offensive Player of the Year during her junior and senior seasons at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas.

Basketball has been her calling since she stepped onto the court 11 years ago and now she is bringing her talents to the Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers.

“I played many sports growing up,” Williams said. “I bring my athleticism to WOSC because I’m not only a basketball player, I’m also an athlete, but I decided to stick with basketball because I thought I was good.”

Williams brings a natural ability to Western’s court, relying on her high basketball IQ and skill set to make things happen and put her team in a position to succeed.

Part of the allure of Western was Coach Eddie Broughton who Williams feels can help fine tune her game and turn her into a much better basketball player.

“I was looking for a coach that could make me a better player,” Williams said. “He [Broughton] let me know that he wouldn’t be light on me like my high school. He is always on me to make sure I do what needs to be done, correcting my mistakes and making me a great team player. I feel like he can make me a more hardworking athlete and push me so that I don’t limit myself.”

Williams was one of Broughton’s top recruits and her addition to the roster provided the Lady Pioneers with a much more potent punch. Williams plays with an intensity and consistency that is unmatched by most. It is one of her strongest attributes and will be needed to help the team succeed this season.

“It’s really just a mental thing for me,” Williams said, “either you want to do it or you don’t. Of course, like my family and idols motivate me, but you just have to have it mentally. Intensity and consistency isn’t something that can be taught. I know that I am talented and I can’t just let it go to waste because I couldn’t be consistent. I do have games where I fall off but I always know what I have to do to make it better.”

Williams joins a group that has veteran leadership in Shaelee Brown, Jai’Lynn Anderson and Armani Rochon. The 14 other players on the team are all freshmen like herself.

Despite a team of mostly young players, Williams plans to make an impact on the court and help steer the Lady Pioneers in the right direction.

“I know the game well,” Williams said. “I was a leader and I was able to help all of my teammates and see the floor. I feel like my teammates will feed off of me. I know the competition may be harder [in college] but I play basketball no matter who I play against. I go 100 percent no matter the competition. I’m just going to play the game the way I know how to play — can’t go wrong with that.”

As for how the team is coming together, Williams feels that they are on their way to being where they need to be where team chemistry is concerned, but she knows that is a process and the Lady Pioneers are being patient while it starts to come together.

“You can tell there is some chemistry,” Williams said, “and other times there isn’t, but it’s a process. Everybody works hard and tries to help each other out and correct mistakes.”

Williams and the rest of the Lady Pioneers will begin the season at 5 p.m. Nov. 3 against Cisco College in Hillsboro, Texas.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Ariel Williams had a career at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, that included two Offensive Player of the Year and MVP awards. While at Lamar High School, Williams dribbles the ball up the court and looks for an opportunity to score.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

