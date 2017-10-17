Jai’Lynn Anderson returns to the Lady Pioneers after spending the summer working on her patience, conditioning and post moves

The roster of the Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers has evolved quite a bit in the last year, and although some changes have taken place, three of the team’s key pieces have remained the same — Shaelee Brown, Jai’Lynn Anderson and Armani Rochon.

Each of the team’s three veterans players adds something to the team whether it be in the rebounding, defense or scoring categories and each rejoins a team that has high expectations after experiencing a near-total overhaul. For Anderson, all that matters is that they win.

“I expect us to be number one in the conference,” Anderson said. “Western women’s basketball is a force to be reckoned with and I’m excited to finally be able to show everyone that. We have a great team with a great coach to make it possible.”

Anderson’s journey to southwest Oklahoma began shortly after her junior year at Buena High School in Arizona. A move to Oklahoma City put Anderson at Del City High School where she finished her high school basketball career. From there, she caught the eye of Coach Eddie Broughton, Sr. who brought her to Western to play for him. During her freshman year at Western, Anderson averaged 4.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game but Broughton says she appears as if she will be a much bigger presence on the court this season.

“She worked on something over the break,” Broughton said. “She came back ready to play. I don’t know if it is the year of experience or what it is, but she looks like she is going to be one of the top rebounders on the team. She’s going to be a force.”

In fact, Anderson did work on a lot of different aspects of her game over the summer break.

“I’ve mainly been practicing my post moves,” Anderson said. “I’ve also been building up my endurance with conditioning drills and practicing patience and being able to see options on the floor.”

Anderson has played basketball most of her life and has continued to play because she says it is one thing she has always excelled at.

She followed in the footsteps of her brother and sister — her sister plays collegiate basketball as well — and she has never looked back.

“Basketball has opened so many doors for me,” Anderson said, “like making friends, traveling and getting into school. My first year at Western was an eye opener. I basically learned that everyone in college basketball is good and winning comes down to who wants it the most. It has taught me to have confidence in myself and that is one of the main things I am carrying with me into this season. Being the returning captain, I want to push my team to their limits so we can all be great together this year at WOSC. I want to level up.”

Anderson says God is her main motivator and that her goal each night she steps onto the court is to believe in herself and be better than she was before.

As a captain, she wants to push the team and says that even with a new roster in place, there is only one goal — to win.

“We all get along and we’re all serious about basketball,” Anderson said. “I think we will mesh together very well. This team has a group of talented girls who play different positions and that makes us a pretty stacked and very versatile team. Yes, the roster is almost completely different, but a lot of the girls and I talked over the summer so when we finally met it was like we all had already known each other and we get along great. The chemistry and talent we have this year is amazing compared to last year. Don’t get me wrong — last year we had some awesome players but this year we have an awesome team.”

The Lady Pioneers played three scrimmage games over the weekend, losing the first but winning the final two. They open up their season in Hillsboro, Texas, on Nov. 3.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Jai'Lynn Anderson returns as one of the captains of the Lady Pioneers and has spent most of her summer working on improving her conditioning, patience and post moves.

