Velocity’s 10-and-under fastpitch softball team won the 10-and-under tournament championship at Missile Park over the weekend

The softball and baseball scene in southwest Oklahoma has settled down a bit with area schools having played their final games weeks ago.

Many student-athletes have moved on to their winter sport of choice and will began preparing for their upcoming seasons, but there are some who still have softball and baseball on their minds and they have banded together to fill out the rosters of several youth traveling teams. Roughly 60 of those girls have found a spot on one of the many teams of Velocity Softball, Inc.

At Missile Park this past weekend, Velocity Softball hosted a 10-and-under tournament that featured Velocity’s 10U team. Once the dust settled on the basepath, Velocity 10U held the championship trophy high in victory after blowing through Altus’ Sudden Impact by a score of 18-0 before defeating Merritt twice to win the title.

It was just one of many tournaments that Joey Stengell of Velocity Softball, Inc. hopes to bring to the Altus area.

“Velocity wants to host more fastpitch tournaments at Missile Park,” Stengell said. “This is our second successful event this year. The facilities have improved and Altus Parks and Recreation did a great job of making a great impression on out- of-town teams. We want Altus to be the focal point for fastpitch softball in the southwest Oklahoma area.”

For Velocity 10U, the tournament was only competitive once Merritt took the field. During the game against Sudden Impact, Velocity scored six runs in each inning of play — taking advantage of 23 walks from the pitching staff of Sudden Impact.

Abby Brooks (1-for-1) had the hot bat for Velocity and exercised patience at the plate, finishing with three runs scored and two RBIs while walking twice in the game. Brooks was just one of many Velocity batters to make an impact in the game. Maci Thain (0-for-0) scored three times on three walks and Maci Hayes (1-for-2) scored twice. Several other player crossed home thanks to a rough pitching performance by Sudden Impact’s pitching staff.

The 18-0 win was just the first step in Velocity’s journey its first tournament win of the season.

Merritt proved to be more of a challenge for Velocity and held a 6-5 lead after two innings before Velocity came roaring back to escape with a 9-8 win in the final inning.

The inning began with Brooks singling up the middle. Brooks advanced to second on an error by Merritt’s shortstop before stealing third and then stealing home to tie the game at six.

Lily Rodriguez was walked and Brock Dill was hit by a pitch to put two on with Ansley Warren up to bat. Warren struck out looking for Velocity’s first out of the inning but Whitlee Hollen was walked to load the bases for Velocity.

During London Taylor’s at-bat, Rodriguez was able to sprint home on a passed ball to give Velocity a 7-6 lead. During Lou Wyatt’s at-bat, Dill scored on a steal of home and Hollen advanced to third before scoring on an error by Merritt’s third baseman to give Velocity a 9-6 lead.

Merritt scored twice more in the bottom half of the inning but it was not enough to overcome the three-run deficit, giving Velocity the win and advancing them to the championship game.

In the championship game, Velocity once again found itself matched up against Merritt and a hot start at the plate propelled the team to a 6-3 victory in three innings.

On the mound for Velocity, Hayes pitched all three innings and did not allow a hit. She walked five and was tagged for two earned runs in the game while striking out eight.

Brooks (2-for-2) led the team with one run and one RBI while Thain, Hayes, Dill, Hollen and Warren all contributed one run apiece for Velocity.

“This was our first tournament of the season,” Coach David Thain said. “We have a new team with a lot of younger players and as we continue to develop chemistry and fundamentals, we can be really good. I am so proud that we were able to win our first tournament at home and I look forward to a great year.”

Now 3-0 on the season, Velocity 10U will return to action when they travel to Wichita Falls, Texas, for the Oktoberfest tournament on Oct. 28.

Maci Thain pitched two complete games for Velocity, striking out seven in five innings of work. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pitch.jpg Maci Thain pitched two complete games for Velocity, striking out seven in five innings of work. Courtesy photos Velocity’s 10-and-under team huddles for a pre-game prayer with Coach Joey Stengell before beginning the tournament. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Prayer.jpg Velocity’s 10-and-under team huddles for a pre-game prayer with Coach Joey Stengell before beginning the tournament. Courtesy photos Velocity’s 10-and-under fastpitch softball team kept the championship trophy in Altus after defeating Sudden Impact 18-0, Merritt 9-8 and Merritt again 6-3. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Velocity.jpg Velocity’s 10-and-under fastpitch softball team kept the championship trophy in Altus after defeating Sudden Impact 18-0, Merritt 9-8 and Merritt again 6-3. Courtesy photos

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.