The Bulldogs prepare to host the Southeast Spartans at 7 p.m. Thursday

The Altus Bulldogs football team is coming off one of its most dominating offensive performances of the season after beating El Reno 63-21 last Friday. In that game, the Bulldogs committed to the run game early and stuck with it until the end, amassing 601 yards on the ground to break the school’s record for single game rushing yards — 565 yards against Elk City last season.

Quarterback Jake Vargas says it was the kind of victory the Bulldogs needed to right the ship after dropping a heartbreaker in Ardmore.

“It felt good,” Vargas said. “We knew that we had to make a statement and bounce back from our loss and that’s exactly what we did.”

It was the first of a four-game homestand for the Bulldogs to close out the season. Now, they have put the win over El Reno behind them and have turned their attention to the Southeast Spartans who will visit Hightower Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

The Spartans are 3-4 this season — winning their first three before dropping four straight — with two of their losses coming against opponents that the Bulldogs dismantled. The Spartans lost to Duncan by a score of 58-17 before losing to El Reno by a final score of 37-7.

Despite the seemingly easy task ahead of them, the team cannot afford to fall into a trap and must rely on their ground game that is anchored by Vargas, Brenden Phillips, Cabe Dickerson and Nehemiah McCaskill.

“We can replicate the performance,” Phillips said. “The game against El Reno was us in our most mentally focused state as a team.”

Vargas has been impressive for the Bulldogs all season long and again led the team to victory on the ground against El Reno with 177 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns. While he was the only Bulldog to break 100 yards, he was just one of five to rush for 50 or more yards and one of six Bulldog players to score at least one touchdown.

Altus also received dominating performances from Daniel Riley who rushed three times for 80 yards and one touchdown, McCaskill who rushed two times for 71 yards and one touchdown and Phillips who rushed 10 times for 64 yards and one touchdown.

Once the first team offense came out of the game, the reserves picked up where the starters left off — finding holes and beating El Reno at every turn.

The Bulldogs need to replicate that success against the Spartans and Vargas says it can be done.

”We have been practicing like we usually do,” Vargas said, “fast and physical. We’re going to treat this like any other team and do what we have to do to get the win.”

The Spartans like to balance their passing and rushing attacks with senior quarterback Mika Hill using both his arm and his feet to make things happen. Hill is an accurate passer who can use his legs to extend plays while waiting for a receiver to break free from a defender.

Also in the Spartans’ backfield is D’Marcus Hooks who handles the bulk of the carries for Southeast. Hooks is shifty and explosive and can turn on the jets and leave defenders behind if a hole opens wide enough for him to slide through.

The bend-don’t-break defense of the Bulldogs has faced off against several quarterbacks and running backs like Hill and Hooks and have managed fairly well, holding opponents to just 16.4 points per game. Southeast has scored 21.4 points per game through seven games but have managed a meager 9.75 in their four losses.

The Spartans opened their season 3-0 — the team’s first such start since 2010 — but began struggling as soon as they faced off against district opponents and look to get back to their winning ways against Altus.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 6-1 and have steamrolled their way to victory against each district opponent except for Ardmore and they look to continue their run of dominance in Class 5A football.

The two teams gear up to meet on Hightower Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Daniel Riley (22) side steps Nehemiah McCaskill (33) who keeps a defender from getting to Riley. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Brenden Phillips (28) barrels through a defender on his way to a big gain. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Ryan Borrego (30) leaps into the air and breaks up a pass to keep El Reno from getting a first down. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Cabe Dickerson (37) makes his way through a gap after Keegan Shive (78) opens it by getting the defender to the ground. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

