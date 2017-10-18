Navajo freshman Trinity Rohrer will represent Navajo at the Class 2A State Championship Cross Country meet in Shawnee on Saturday

For most of the runners on Navajo High School’s cross country team, the season is over. With regional competition taking place Saturday in Velma, the Indians and Lady Indians made the nearly two-hour trip to Velma to test their endurance on the Wild Horse Golf Course trail and attempt to send their team to the Class 2A State Championship Cross Country meet.

But when the race was finished and the runners gathered to learn their fates, only freshman runner Trinity Rohrer had made the cut.

”I am very excited for state,” Rohrer said. “It means a lot to be representing Navajo Cross Country. Pushing yourself plus hard work pays off.”

Rohrer faced some of her toughest competition this season in Velma but managed to pull ahead of some of the competitors to finish 13th and punch her ticket to State.

Overall, the Lady Indians finished the meet ninth while Cordell ran away with the team title thanks to first-, fifth-, sixth-, and 19th-place finishers.

Rohrer finished two seconds ahead of Ryan High School’s Holland Carter and came within 10 seconds of finishing sixth. Rohrer’s time of 13:55 lead all Lady Indian runners on the two-mile course.

Tabitha Armstrong was the next closest runner for the Lady Indians, running a 15:05 to finish 27th. Freshman Lilie Graham continued her strong season with a time of 15:09 to finish just behind Armstrong in 28th.

Emmy Cobb was also on the course with Navajo and finished 80th with a time of 17:06 while Rocio Quihui finished 94th with a time of 17:37 and Angela Nichols finished 125th with a time of 20:23 in the 139-runner field.

For the Indians, only Airen Josefy and Tanner Selvidge competed at the regional meet with Josefy finishing 49th with a time of 22:07 on the 5K course while Selvidge finished 86th with a time of 26:23. There were 105 runners competing in the boy’s division.

Rohrer will travel with her coach, Patricia Bryce, to the Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech in Shawnee on Saturday. Rohrer is scheduled to run with Class 2A runners at 2:15 p.m.

“All season, I have had the honor of coaching Navajo High School and middle school cross country and this group is amazing,” Bryce said. “Trinity Rohrer ran daily trying to beat her times. She is extremely talented, dedicated and ready to be her best every day. I am extremely honored to coach her.”

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.