The Altus Tigians found the win column after bouncing back from an 0-4 start to win two in a row

Velocity Softball, Inc. is just one of the many local traveling softball teams participating in fall and winter softball this year. Another of those teams, the Altus Tigians, began the season 0-4 before finally getting into the win column with back-to-back victories when the Tigians hosted and defeated the Oklahoma Wild, 10-0, before beating the Oklahoma Synergy, 14-0.

The two victories marked the first time the Tigians had scored more than five runs all season. Just when it seemed as if the team was in a slump, the bats woke up and provided the hits needed to help the Tigians surge to victory.

The team is stacked with many players who have played together before with players such as Brynne Woodress, Kynnedy Guthrie, Memphis Thurmond, Sabrina Gilbert, Kennedi Cobb and Lanee Gilbert and against the Wild and Synergy, they appear to have gotten back to their winning ways of old.

Against the Wild, the Tigians’ Thurmond was perfect at the plate, finishing with two hits and two at-bats while driving in two runs and scoring twice.

One of her two RBIs came in the top of the second with Altus up, 4-0, following an RBI single from Guthrie. With two on, Thurmond needed five pitches to find the perfect one and ripped it to left field for an RBI double.

The Tigians continued to put runners on base and extended their lead to 6-0 thanks to a bases loaded walk, but Altus put the game away for good when Sabrina stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and crushed an inside the park home run to give the Tigians a 10-0 lead.

Sabrina finished the game 1-for-1 with one run scored and four RBIs.

The Wild appeared on the verge of scoring their first one of the game after three straight walks from Woodress, but Woodress struck out two and picked off one at third to secure the shutout and give the Tigians their first win of the season.

The win put the Tigians in a matchup with the Synergy and it was a game that the Tigians controlled from the start.

Thurmond had another big game for the Tigians, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Thurmond’s big hit of the game came with the Tigians leading 10-0 in the top of the second and the bases loaded. She needed just one pitch to find one she liked and she drove it to left field to clear the bases with a three-RBI triple. The runs gave the Tigians a 14-0 lead and it was a lead they would hold maintain as Guthrie struck out two of the final batters she faced to seal the victory.

Guthrie pitched both innings in the game and allowed just two hits while striking out five. She also provided two runs and two RBIs at the plate on a 2-for-2 performance.

Cobb also finished 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs in the win.

The next game for the Tigians has not been scheduled at this time.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

