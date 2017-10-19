Altus High School’s cross country teams prepare for the OSSAA Class 5A West Regional Championship meet in Norman on Saturday

The fifth-ranked Lady Bulldogs and the eighth-ranked Bulldogs cross country teams are just two days away from one of the most imporant meets of their season — the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association’s Class 5A West Regional Championship meet.

The meet is being held on Saturday at Irving Middle School in Norman and will feature some of the best runners in Oklahoma. The meet will also feature three of the top five cross country teams in the state with Elgin (3rd), Bishop McGuinness (4th) and Altus coming together to compete for a spot in the state championship meet.

Last year’s Lady Bulldogs finished seventh at the West Regional meet with Beth Garrison leading the way in 23rd with a time of 22:01 on the 5K course.

Garrison suffered a set back earlier this season when she twisted her ankle during practice but she says that she is finally feeling close to 100 percent and is experiencing no discomfort.

“My ankle is feeling amazing right now,” Garrison said. “The Altus Invitational was the first meet since injuring it that it did not hurt. I couldn’t be more ready for Regionals on Saturday.”

Also on the course during last year’s regional meet was Olga Lopez, Francis Tapia, Grace Hernke, Chauncey Beckner, Autumn Goodwin and Itzel Flores.

Only Garrison, Lopez and Goodwin remain on the team from last year’s regional team but the Lady Bulldogs reloaded this year with standout freshman runners Cayden Beckner and Sarah Scott. Also coming to the team and finishing well this season have been Anna Merritt and Alison Nichols.

Beckner’s emergence as the top runner on the team has helped put the Lady Bulldogs in a good position as the West Regional meet draws near and she says that she and the rest of the team has been preparing for this moment all season long.

“Every single workout has lead up to this part of the season,” Beckner said, “and even when you love something as much as I love running, it is sometimes difficult to stay fully committed. I believe in myself because the people around me believe in me, too. I have to keep in mind, ‘you are stronger than you think.’”

Though the Lady Bulldogs had six different runners representing Altus at last year’s state meet, the Bulldogs missed the cut altogether.

Ryan Oden was the closest as he ran his way to a 33rd-place finish at last year’s West Regional meet, but the Bulldogs are looking to change that after a disappointing finish to last year’s season. Oden says the team is prepared for regionals and cannot wait to finish strong.

“The team and I are incredibly stoked,” Oden said. “We’ve practiced diligently all season and summer and cannot wait to dominate at regionals. After this, we can’t wait until state.”

The Bulldogs will be represented by Oden, Jessie Benitez, Calvin Wagoner, Macel Canterbury, Jon Wathen, Alan Palestino, Michael James, Moses McCaskill, Matt McCollum, Jose Martinez and Rafael Ramos who all look to build on last week’s first-place team finish at the Altus Invitational.

The Lady Bulldogs will begin running at noon in Norman while the Bulldogs will begin at 12:45 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

ABOVE: Jessie Benitez and the rest of the Bulldog runners look to make a statement at the Class 5A West Regional Championship meet and make it back to the state meet. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_altusboysxcJesse1Gray.jpg ABOVE: Jessie Benitez and the rest of the Bulldog runners look to make a statement at the Class 5A West Regional Championship meet and make it back to the state meet. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times LEFT: Cayden Beckner looks to continue her strong performances this season with another at the Class 5A West Regional Championship meet in Norman on Saturday. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Cb.jpg LEFT: Cayden Beckner looks to continue her strong performances this season with another at the Class 5A West Regional Championship meet in Norman on Saturday. Courtesy photo

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

