Velocity Softball splits into 2 teams

Velocity Softball, Inc. has grown from an unknown fastpitch softball entity to a program that has branched off to form multiple teams due to the influx of young girls who sign up for the program each year. And it has done so in just two years.

The training that Velocity softball offers comes in the form of an indoor training facility that allows the girls to practice year-round, regardless of the weather or any other force that might otherwise prevent them from doing so.

This winter season, there are multiple teams taking part in area tournaments and recently, Velocity broke up its girls and split them into two teams and staged a scrimmage against each other with Velocity 2 winning by a score of 6-2 thanks to a five-run barrage during the fifth and sixth innings.

In the scrimmage, a few Velocity veterans stepped up to spur Velocity 2 to victory. Veteran Mary Stengell had an RBI for Velocity 2 as did fellow veteran Whitley Townsend. Ciera Rivera scored twice for Velocity 2, Jewell Smith scored once as did Brookelyn Whitfield.

Velocity 2 struck first in the top of the first inning when Rivera scored on a passed ball with one out in the inning. The team could get nothing else going in the inning and Velocity 1 charged back and tied the game at one when Ry’Leigh Pennington scored her first of two runs on the day on a steal of home plate.

Neither team would plate another run until the top of the fifth when Mary’s pop fly to right field was caught for an out but had enough distance for a runner to tag up at third and sprint for home to make it 2-1 in favor of Velocity 2. After an error that allowed Smith to reach third base on a bunt, Townsend laid down a sacrifice bunt that brought home Smith and extended Velocity 2’s lead to 3-1.

Pennington scored an additional run for Velocity 1 in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut into the lead but Velocity 2 added three more runs in the top of the sixth with Rivera and Whitfield both scoring on errors and Ashley Toler knocking in another runner shortly after to seal the victory for Velocity 2.

Townsend and Kynnedy Guthrie both helped lead Velocity 2 to victory on the mound by stringing together two and two-thirds total innings of hitless softball.

For Velocity 1, Brooke Hill pitched two-thirds of an inning and struck out one and walked one and was relieved by Pennington who allowed no hits and struck out one in one and two-thirds innings. Chloe Hill pitched two and two-thirds innings and allowed just one run and one hit while striking out three and JC Foster closed the game out by allowing one hit and no earned runs while striking out two.

Pennington lead Velocity 1 with two runs scored during a 1-for-1 performance.

The scrimmage was a warm up before Velocity’s 14-and under and 16-and-under team travels to Blair to take on the Childress Punishers on Saturday and Velocity 10-and-under and 12-and-under travels to Wichita Falls on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

