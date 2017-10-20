Bulldogs dominate the Southeast Spartans to improve to 7-1 on the season

The Southeast Spartans never had a chance Thursday night when they stepped onto the field at Hightower Memorial Stadium to take on the one-loss Bulldogs.

The Altus Bulldogs played four quarters of lights-out football — literally. A popped breaker shrouded the field in darkness early in the third quarter and play was stalled for nearly 20 minutes as the lights cooled down before coming back to life to light the field up once more.

At that point in the game, the Bulldogs were ahead 34-0 and as soon as action resumed, Tim Gloria and Brenden Phillips took over with a drive that culminated in a 25-yard touchdown run by Phillips — his third of the game.

Phillips had his biggest game of the year against the Spartans, running 12 times for 104 yards. The key, Phillips said, was his offensive line winning the battle in the trenches.

“I saw them crack under pressure of our offensive line,” Phillips said. “They tried to shoot gaps and got washed down so it allowed me to run the ball the way I wanted.”

Running the way Phillips wanted to run paid off for the bruising back. He consistently ran for six or seven yards every time he touched the football and head coach Todd Vargas said they kept going to Phillips because the Spartans’ defense kept showing an inability to stop him.

”We’re kinda like we are every week,” Coach Vargas said, “and what they gave us a lot of the fullback game and quarterback game. We finally got the toss to Nehemiah at the end because they were just taking that stuff away. The way they were playing it, we were real nervous about trying to get to the edge because of that. You know, we’re extremely effective with our zone dive and our double option at quarterback so that’s what we took all night. Really all those kids, Izaiah [Hall], Cabe [Dickerson] and Brenden, they do a great job. I was really please because we were clean, we didn’t turn the ball over, we did things right, I thought Jake [Vargas] had really good reads tonight and I thought we did really well on both sides of the ball.”

Phillips was just one Bulldog of many who had big nights on the ground. As a team, Altus accumulated 440 yards of rushing offense, spurred by Jake’s 119 yards on 10 carries.

But Jake — as he has done for most of the season — contributed in many other ways during the game. With Southeast driving after a big throw and catch, Jake stepped in front of a pass into the endzone and snatched it from the air, weaving his way through defenders to return the interception to the 32-yard line.

Jake was one missed tackle from returning the interception for a touchdown.

“When I saw the quarterback scrambling, “Jake said, “I assumed he was going to try and find my guy for the touchdown. He did but the ball came straight to me and I got what I could from it. I thought I was going to return it but one of the defenders got my ankle.”

The Spartans did not score their first touchdown until the Bulldogs had built a 41-point lead. Immediately after, Nehemiah McCaskill took a pitch and found green, sprinting 54 yards to the endzone to put the Bulldogs up 48-8.

With 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Bulldog starters were pulled in favor of the second team offense. A series of mistakes on offense for the Bulldogs gave life to Southeast who then proceeded to score twice to close the gap to 48-20.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Southeast continued to put its starters on the field and so Altus pulled its second team defense in favor of the first team and from there, the Bulldogs controlled every snap and punished the Spartans until the remaining seconds ticked off the clock and allowed the Bulldogs to exit with their seventh victory of the season.

Overall, Coach Vargas said that he was impressed by the teams performance.

“I thought they played really clean,” Coach Vargas said. “We accomplished what we wanted, we got a win and we got everybody in there. The second team went in there and we had a few mistakes obviously. They had their first team in there and so they capitalized on that but it was a great effort. Kobi Gomez is one that is always one to watch. He is such a good player for us. He played all night on defense and did a great job and then took the reins over once Jake was out and he just does an amazing job and we’re proud of him.”

Now it is on to Lawton MacArthur for the Bulldogs.

“We’re very excited, our kids are excited,” Coach Vargas said. “They’re coming to our place and MacArthur is MacArthur, they’re always going to be good, they’re always going to be talented, they’re coached well and it will be a really good test for us.”

As for the Spartans leaving their first team in through all four quarters besides the game being well out of reach, Coach Vargas had just two words to say to that.

“No comment.”

From left, Garrett Pride (49), Jazerick Pitts (57) and Hunter Webb (29) triple team the Spartans’ running back and stop him for a loss. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Altus-vs-SE-1-1.jpg From left, Garrett Pride (49), Jazerick Pitts (57) and Hunter Webb (29) triple team the Spartans’ running back and stop him for a loss. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Cabe Dickerson (37) tries to prevent a defender from tackling Jake Vargas (1) as he scrambles for a big gain. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Altus-vs-SE-2-1.jpg Cabe Dickerson (37) tries to prevent a defender from tackling Jake Vargas (1) as he scrambles for a big gain. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Cabe Dickerson (37) sheds a tackler on his way to a big gain for the Bulldogs. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Altus-vs-SE-3-1.jpg Cabe Dickerson (37) sheds a tackler on his way to a big gain for the Bulldogs. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Izaiah Hall (48) turns on the jets and leaves the defenders behind on his way to a 47-yard touchdown run. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Altus-vs-SE-4-1.jpg Izaiah Hall (48) turns on the jets and leaves the defenders behind on his way to a 47-yard touchdown run. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Nehemiah McCaskill (33) takes the toss and sprints his way down the field for a 55-yard touchdown run against the Southeast Spartans. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Altus-vs-SE-5-1.jpg Nehemiah McCaskill (33) takes the toss and sprints his way down the field for a 55-yard touchdown run against the Southeast Spartans. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.