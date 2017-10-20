Bulldogs surge to a 63-21 victory on Homecoming against El Reno

Homecoming night is usually a night that belongs to the home team — a night where warriors go to battle in front of their adoring fans in an attempt to boost morale and make the community proud.

The Bulldogs made a statement Friday night when the El Reno Indians came to town. It was a record-breaking statement — shattering the previous single game rushing record of 565 yards — in which the Bulldogs amassed roughly 601 yards on the ground.

It was a massacre on the field of Hightower Memorial Stadium with the Bulldogs starting strong and maintaining that pace to end the night with a 63-21 victory.

Altus used 11 running backs in total — sending its bruisers up the middle to grind out chunks of yardage while the speedsters took pitches to the outside and turned them into monster gains.

Nehemiah McCaskill was one of biggest threats on the field, taking two pitches and finding gaps for pickups of 35 and 36 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Riley was another. Riley was patient and managed gains of five and seven yards on his first two carries, but he has the speed and vision to weave his way around defensive backs and into the open field and it was only a matter of time before he broke through and made his mark on the night.

Riley did that on a pitch from Jake Vargas that he turned upfield and took 67 yards to the end zone. His score gave the Bulldogs a 28-0 lead with 7:20 remaining in the first half of play.

Less than three minutes later, Brenden Phillips had his first and only touchdown of the game on a three-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 35-0 advantage. Phillips finished the night with 69 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Vargas did what Vargas does — lighting up the stat sheet and the defense to lead the Bulldogs to a blowout victory.

Vargas scored the Bulldogs first two touchdowns with rushes of 22 yards and 10 yards and scored his final touchdown of the night with a quarterback keeper from the one-yard line. All total, Vargas finished the night with 12 carries for 168 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 20 or more yards on four separate carries and kept the Indians guessing for much of the night. If not for two shirttail tackles, Vargas might have ended the night with even more yards and two additional touchdowns.

While the Bulldogs offense and defense made big plays all night long, the team received a big boost from its special teams unit in the second quarter.

El Reno was forced to punt most of the night and employed a rugby-style kick that the Bulldogs came close to blocking several times during the game. During one such punt, Garrett Pride broke through the line and put his hands out to shut the punt down — making contact and chasing the ball downfield before picking it up and carrying it into the endzone for the touchdown.

It was just one of the many things that went right for the Bulldogs on Homecoming night.

Of the 11 running backs that received playing time, several were underclassmen who made a case for more playing time.

Sophomore Quaylin Johnson had just two carries on the night but both of them were for huge gains. The first was a 17-yard run and the second was a 38-yard scamper in which Johnson nearly made it into the endzone to extend the Bulldogs lead to 69-21, but a tackler stopped Johnson in time and the Bulldogs knelt down to allow the remaining seconds to tick off the clock.

Sophomore D’Marco De La Paz also made an impact for the Bulldogs, carrying the ball four times 30 yards including a 17-yard touchdown with 3:39 remaining in the game that put the Bulldogs up 63-14.

Defensively, the Bulldogs infuriated El Reno. Late in the game, an El Reno player got into an altercation with Altus’ Noah Briones and was ejected for the scuffle. Tempers flared for the Indians as Altus continuously shut them down all night long.

One of the Bulldogs toughest defenders and play makers — Jazerick Pitts — was named Homecoming king at halftime. Homecoming queen was awarded to Lady Bulldog basketball standout Nia Hill.

With the victory, the Bulldogs move to 6-1 on the season and will host Southeast at 7 p.m. Thursday — the game is moved up due to Fall Break.

Altus running back Nehemiah McCaskill (33) breaks free Friday night for a touchdown run against El Reno. Altus running back Daniel Riley (22) scampered for a 67-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against El Reno Friday night. Altus quarterback Jake Vargas (1) breaks through the line for his first touchdown Friday night against El Reno. Altus linebacker Garrett Pride (49) blocked a punt by El Reno quarterback and kicker Gage Armold (10) who tries to stop him as Pride runs into the endzone Friday night for a touchdown on the blocked kick. Even when El Reno swarmed quarteback Jake Vargas, he broke free for long runs Friday night during homecoming.

