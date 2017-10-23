The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers rebuild with young and untest talent as the season draws near

For years, the Western Oklahoma State College basketball team has been one of the more competitive teams in Region II basketball. Most of the teams’ success comes from coach Rolando De La Barrera’s success as a recruiter, something he says has been difficult due to state budget cuts and Western’s size.

“Everybody is struggling with the state budget cuts and everything like that,” De La Barrera said. “It is having a little effect on athletics — some more than others — and here, recruiting is definitely an art form. You have to basically get what you can get and what you can afford. We’re hunting but it is a different kind of hunting from what some schools in Texas and other areas get to hunt.”

Even with the struggling economy in Oklahoma, De La Barrera has managed to string together a consistent winner year after year.

On this year’s team, only three players return from a season ago and of those three, only two saw playing time. Darron Johnson and Thibault Benabid were both on the court often for Western and De La Barrera says he thinks the lack of veterans will hinder the team in the early going.

“We really only have two that played last year in Darron and Thibault,” De La Barrera said. “This team has very good length, youth and decent athletic ability. They have some potential to work with but the lack of returning players, the lack of seasoned starters is going to take its toll on us. Possibly early on — maybe by the end of the year — some of these freshman guys will materialize into two-year producers. We’ve gone through the scrimmage season and we have had some good and some bad. Good in that we have found some things that we can do well and we have been able to continuously work on some things that I’m implementing this year. Bad in the sense that we haven’t come up with a victory. That has told me a little about our ability to close games. On the flip side, we’ve stayed consistent with what we’re doing throughout the scrimmage season. We’ve worked on the same things offensively and defensively instead of being all over the map.”

What that means for the Pioneers is that the 2017-18 basketball season is as close to a rebuilding year as the team has had in quite some time.

Although there are still some veterans on the team, De La Barrera is working with a roster that consists of mostly young players.

But the Pioneers are not alone. Several other junior colleges have had players move on as well.

Northern Oklahoma College in Enid’s Ty Lazenby is now an Oklahoma Sooner. The good news for the Pioneers is that the team will no longer be tasked with having to slow down the shifty guard who finished last season ranked sixth in the country in points per game with 22.9.

Other marquee players have moved on as well and De La Barrera says that he expects the conference will be more equal this season.

“The conference is going to be different this year,” De La Barrera said. “I think you’re going to have more parity. It should drop a little bit because you’re going to lose marquee players like Lazenby who went to OU and a few of the Connor’s kids. Also, you have some coaching changes that will have an effect on those programs. There was a coaching change at Redlands so they might be in a little bit of a flux. We have a new coach at Murray so we still don’t know what we’re going to get out there so there should be a little bit of parity in the league but it will be a little down this season in my opinion.”

It is likely play will be down all across the board in Region II basketball, but regular season changes are not the only thing affecting the upcoming season.

At a recent coaches meeting, De La Barrera says another change was made that will make an impact on the way the region tournament is played.

“We’re allowing Arkansas Baptist in,” De La Barrera said. “Arkansas Baptist has always come into the region tournament as last in the region tournament. That’s an agreement that we’ve had since they can’t play a region schedule — we brought them in as the last seed and they had to play a play-in game — but we voted at the region meeting that we would allow them to come in based on Division I win percentage. So now, these guys are going to take their top 17 or 18 games and if they have a better percentage than we do, we’re going to let them in. That will change the way things work for our region tournament a little bit.”

The region tournament is still months away and for now, the Pioneers are focused on getting better and being ready for the beginning of the season.

A young roster means that there will be plenty of growing pains as the season progresses and although De La Barrera sees the potential, he says that so far, no players have really stood out.

“Right now, all the freshmen are showing the same kind of inconsistency,” De La Barrera said. “The year is going to show us who is most consistent and who can produce the same thing on a night-to-night basis. Right now, we still don’t know. We have a lot of guys out there that are one way one day and the next day, we’re wondering where that guy came from. There’s a lot of that going on right now. This is a freshman heavy team and this would be considered a rebuilding year. This is the kinda thing that if you’re going to take odds on, you don’t bet because there are too many intangibles here and we just don’t know. There is potential, there is a lot of potential to have seven returners here that might do a good job but potential and production are miles away from each other.”

Even with the uncertainty, there is one player De La Barrera has a lot of confidence in as the season draws near — Darron Johnson.

Johnson has done well during the scrimmage season and De La Barrera has noticed. He says that he believes Johnson will be a difference maker for this team.

“Darron — without question — has played really well,” De La Barrera said. “He has a really good take-charge attitude. He was our fourth-leading scorer last year and he’s playing like it. He plays with no fear and you basically have to calm him down a little bit. He’s kinda giving you what you want from a returner who played the amount of minutes and started the amount of games that he did. You want six guys like that.”

Defensively, De La Barrera is changing things up a little bit.

Late last season, the team shifted from man-to-man defense into a zone defense and De La Barrera says that has a lot to do with rule changes in basketball.

“I started shifting to zone the latter part of last year,” De La Barrera said. “I’m moving the program more in that direction to be a little bit more like — let’s say — Syracuse. With the changing rules in basketball, there is a lot more emphasis on free movement — you’re not going to be able to touch people as much. It’s a good way to stay off the foul line, try to preserve our players and make sure that we don’t foul out, lessen the scores of the games and diminish the shot opportunities for the opposition. It takes some getting used to. I’ve been a man coach for most of my career but now I’m making the conscious decision to switch and you have to stick with the valley’s that go with it. Some days the other team is shooting lights out and you’re going to be tempted to get out of it but you have to stick with it.”

The Pioneers have a roster comprised of nine players who are 6-feet 5-inches or taller and who have the length and skill necessary to be great defensive and offensive players. Time will tell which players see their potential and develop into star players for the team.

But one area that still lacks standout players is rebounding.

Although there are plenty of players tall enough to benefit Western in that area, De La Barrera says it takes more than just height and so far, only only one player has really shown that he has what it takes to lead the Pioneers in that category.

“We have some height but right now the guy who is starting to do a great job is Troy Green,” De La Barrera said. “Height, length and jumping ability on its own is not going to get it done. You need to have a will for that type of thing, you need to be a tough guy and you‘ve got to want the ball. Right now, Troy is being that, he’s getting after the ball and he’s being active. That’s another area that I’m a little concerned with because we have length but we don’t have the strength and we’re not going to bully people around.”

As for three-point shooting, De La Barrera says the team has several shooters and even more potentially great shooters.

“We have a few guys who have the potential to hit it,” De La Barrera said. “Darron is a really good shooter, [Devontae] Bynes is a good shooter and [Davontre] Vaughn has the potential to be a good shooter. A couple of the big guys can line up a three ball like [Daiquan] Wyatt and [Jeremy] Solomon. We could potentially have three or four guys that can shoot the ball. We don’t have as many as last year but with some of the bigger guys having the ability to line them up, it’s not that bad.”

The Pioneers open their season at home against Randall University’s junior varsity squad at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers have entered a rebuilding year but still have high hopes to compete in Region II basketball. The team is, back row, from left, assistant coach Dallas Nolan, Simeus Webster, Obiajulum Okafor, Daiquan Wyatt, Troy Green, Jeremy Soloman, Jr., Seljah Johnson, Mathew Ochieng, Thibault Benabid and coach Rolando De La Barrera. Front row, from left, Devontae Bynes, Lavorris Givins, Davontre Vaughn, Bernat Arellano, Arin Taylor, Jadakis Jenkins, Darron Johnson and Jeshon Jones.

By Ryan Lewis wlewis@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

