Velocity’s 14-and-under fastpitch softball team defeated the 16-and-under Childress Punishers 11-7 in Blair on Saturday

For the first time this season, Velocity’s 14-and-under fastpitch softball team got an opportunity to face off against competition outside of intra-squad scrimmages and despie a few rough innings, the group prevailed in an 11-7 victory over the Childress (Texas) Punishers 16-and-under squad in Blair on Saturday.

On the mound to start the game for Velocity was Konlee Hollen. In two innings of work, Hollen struggled in the first inning as Childress jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Altus but the ace fell into a groove in the second inning and prevented the Punishers from scoring any more runs during her outing.

For Velocity, the three-run deficit was overcome in the bottom of the first when Ry’Leigh Pennington was awarded first after getting hit by a pitch. Ciera Rivera advanced Pennington to third when she laid down a bunt to third and beat out the throw. Wyndy Cory entered the game as a pinch runner for Rivera during Adison Warren’s at-bat.

On a passed ball, Pennington was able score Velocity’s first run of the game to trim Childress’ lead to two. On the same pitch, Cory made it to third base and then scored when Warren grounded out to Childress’ shortstop to bring Altus within one.

Kassidy Nichols singled to center field and Anahi Gutierrez reached first safely following a misplay on her hit. Rylee Wyatt was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Velocity just before Beth Stengell delivered a hard ground ball hit to clear the bases and put Velocity ahead 5-3.

Velocity added to its lead in the bottom of the second inning after Hollen reached first safely on an error and Pennington singled just before a groundout allowed Hollen to rush home and give Velocity a 6-3 advantage.

Warren was hit by a pitch and Nichols flew out to left field, but the ball was hit well enough to allow Pennington to score from third and extend Altus’ lead to 7-3.

Back on defense, Nichols relieved Hollen on the mound and forced a pair of groundouts in Childress’ first three at-bats, but three straight walks, an error and a passed ball allowed the Punishers to inch closer on the scoreboard, scoring twice to cut Velocity’s lead to just two runs.

Velocity responded by scoring four runs in the bottom of the third with Altus taking advantage of two walks, an error and clutch hitting. By the time the dust settled, Velocity held on to an 11-5 advantage.

After a walk to lead off the top of the fourth inning, Pennington came in as relief for Nichols. Against her first batter, Pennington allowed a single before striking out one. Pennington walked the two following batters before giving up a double that allowed the Punishers to score twice.

Pennington struck out the next batter to end the game and secure an 11-7 victory for Velocity.

Pennington also lead all Velocity batters with a 1-for-3 performance in which she scored three times and batted in another run. Stengell finished 1-for-1 with three RBIs and a walk and Nichols added one run and one RBI in a 1-for-2 hitting day.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.