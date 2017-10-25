The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs swimmers have reloaded their roster and are ready for the season to begin

It has been eight months since the Oklahoma Class 5A State Championship Swim meet was held in Jenks and a lot has changed for the Altus High School swimmers.

The program is the same and so are the coaches and the goal of winning a state championship in February. But what has changed for the program are the faces of its competitors.

While the boys program is largely the same — down just two Bulldogs from last year’s team — the girl’s team had five seniors graduate in May. Most of the graduating seniors were state qualifiers but for what the team lacks in the power and experience of such swimmers as Dayna Brown, Brianna Barker, Lacey Bacon, Audrey Cooper and Chelsey Kille, they make up with seven returning state qualifiers.

Returning seniors Ally Augustine, Lindsay Detwiler, Kassie Hurst and Brianne Loe and juniors Haleigh Frith, Alyssa Hargis and Lynzie Herron all qualified for state last year. Coach Linda Wiginton says that once again, she has had more girls come out for swimming than boys and that provides her with plenty of depth for a team that has a real shot to compete for a state championship.

“This is the second year in a row with more girls on the team than boys,” Wiginton said. “That’s something that my friends throughout the state have been battling with for years and years and usually we have more boys, but not these last two years. But the girls look really good. We have lots of state qualifiers returning to the team and several who narrowly missed state in February. Kennedy Kerr and Kinsley Moore just missed qualifying and we have lots of girls who are really coming along.”

Wiginton and assistant coach Michael Shive have plenty of talent to work with when it comes to plugging swimmers into different events to form the best possible girl’s team.

While there are familiar faces missing from the group that went 19-0 just one season ago, instead of going into rebuild mode, the team is reloading its roster with a mixture of youth and veteran experience alike.

A few of the girls are new to competitive swimming but Wiginton says the majority of them are familiar faces around the pool thanks to their participation in the junior high swimming program.

“Our sophomore group is coming along really well,” Wiginton said. “Last year was their first year and it was a learning experience, but I had several in my junior high program so their strokes are decent. The same goes for my freshman group. Sarah Scott is coming in from cross country and I’m really excited to have her. She has lots of swimming experience from the Water Dawgs’ program and she will be an asset to the girls’ team when she gets here.”

For Wiginton and Shive, it is a matter of taking the girls, both old and new, and piecing together a team that is capable of competing at a high level for the duration of the season.

Wiginton says with what she has so far, that should be no issue.

“The girls have lots of depth and we have some speed,” Wiginton said. “Hopefully, they’ll continue to work really hard and improve. We want to get a little higher in the relays because when we go to regionals and state, it is also a numbers game. We’ve got to get the speed up, but we did a test set recently and they were faster than the test set that we did last November, so that’s good.”

Also, a Blue and White meet — intra-squad scrimmage — was held recently and in almost every event, the top time or the top two teams were faster than in the Blue and White meet held last year.

Outside of the pool, the Lady Bulldogs were also one of the best in the state in the classroom. They maintained a 3.9 grade point average throughout the year and almost claimed an academic state championship.

Wiginton says the team they have is comprised of great kids who want to succeed in and out of the swimming pool.

“Michael and I are blessed with great kids,” Wiginton said. “They work hard, they keep their grades up for the most part and we have a lot of fun. Hopefully, that will transfer over into speed as the year goes on. We’re already sprinting a lot, kicking a lot and pushing through. We’re really excited. Between Michael and myself, we can usually pull it out of them.”

The teams get started on Friday, Nov. 3 at Rose State College against Carl Albert, Del City and Midwest City. It is a bit different than how the teams usually begin the season but Wiginton says it is all in preparation for the regional and state meets.

“We’re going to go swim Carl Albert, Del City and Midwest City Friday night,” Wiginton said, “and then we’re going to stay the night and go swim the Harrah Invitational on Saturday. We’re doing two back-to-back weekends in a row so we’re going to wear them down pretty good in the beginning. You have to do back-to-back at regionals and state so it’s good for them to learn how to get up and go hard the second day because that is when it counts the most at the big meets.”

The swim teams will return to Altus and swim against Mustang on Friday, Nov. 10 before taking on Wichita Falls the following morning at the Linda Wiginton Aquatic Center.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

The swimming season is right around the corner as the Lady Bulldogs swim team gets prepared to open their season in Oklahoma City.

By Ryan Lewis

