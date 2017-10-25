The Altus High School Bulldogs prepare for battle against the Lawton MacArthur Highlanders

When the Altus Bulldogs and the Lawton MacArthur Highlanders met on the football field of Cameron University last season, things were drastically different than they are now.

The Highlanders were the number one ranked team in Class 5A football and the Bulldogs were only three weeks removed from the team’s first gut wrenching loss of the season at the hands of the Ardmore Tigers.

For the Bulldogs, not much has changed. The team has just one loss this season following a 20-13 defensive showdown with Ardmore.

But for the Highlanders, the season has not been as kind and Lawton finds itself at 5-3 on the season — a far cry from the team that didn’t experience its first loss last season until the semi-final round of the 2016 state championship playoffs.

The Highlanders struggled in the early going, beginning the season with a win at Eisenhower before dropping two straight to Lawton High and Amarillo Tascosa. A 41-0 blowout of Western Heights and a 64-35 dismantling of El Reno was overshadowed by a 44-31 loss to Del City — a team Altus beat 24-21 in week four. MacArthur has since won two straight against Southeast and Duncan but one of the team’s toughest tests of the season comes when they make the 54-mile trip to Hightower Memorial Stadium to take on a hungry Bulldogs team on Friday.

Last year’s game saw the Bulldogs walk into halftime with a 20-19 lead. Nobody could have expected the Bulldogs to finish the game scoreless while the Highlanders scored 35 unanswered points to win the game by a final score of 54-20. It was a game that left the players feeling shocked, but defensive back Kory Beach says the Bulldogs must do a better job of keeping the Highlanders out of the endzone this time around.

”We are going to have to play really smart on defense we have to play good assignment football,” Beach said. “They have an athletic quarterback who’s getting better every week, a hard nose running back, four returning offensive line starters and several good receivers on the outside. We are just gonna have to be relentless and play smart.”

The Bulldogs still have a lot of fight left in them as they head into the final two games of the regular season. A win against MacArthur and against Western Heights would give the team a 9-1 record. An Ardmore loss to MacArthur or Duncan would give the Bulldogs a first-place position in the district.

As always, the Bulldogs are taking things one game at a time and worrying about only what is in front of them.

Altus heads into Friday’s game with the versatile Jake Vargas, Nehemiah McCaskill, Izaiah Hall, Brenden Phillips and Cabe Dickerson leading the way.

Vargas has been as quick and elusive as ever and has given teams fits all season with his ability to wiggle his way out of busted plays and turn them into positive yards. McCaskill has shown bursts of speed to get around the edge and turn on the jets for a big gain or a touchdown. Hall has used a unique combination of power and speed to tear through defenders and leave them behind as he finds an open field and makes the most out of the opportunity. Phillips and Dickerson have made their marks in the run game by bulldozing any who stand in their way and finding a way to pick up chunks of four, five, and six yards almost every time they are handed the ball.

Meanwhile, MacArthur’s offense has been a shell of its former self. At times, the Highlanders have been impressive with displays of their former glory while at other times, the offense has fallen flat and lost to teams that would have been sure fictories in previous seasons.

It is a new season but feelings have not changed. The two rivals are set to take the field at Hightower Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

