The Altus High School boys swim team returns four state qualifiers from February’s state meet

Most boy’s high school swimming teams experience a lull every once in awhile with coaches finding it difficult to recruit boys to a sport that otherwise has so many recognizable faces gracing cereal boxes, television commercials and day time and late night talk shows.

“I get asked all the time from other coaches how I get so many boys to sign up,” coach Linda Wiginton said, “I’ve always told them that I don’t know, they just show up, but the last few years we’ve had more girls than guys and that’s an unusual trend.”

It is a trend that has rarely affected Altus coaches Wiginton and Michael Shive. The duo has been luckier than most and their success speaks for itself — three boy’s state championships since 2010. But for the first time in quite some time, that has changed for the Bulldogs as they prepare to open the 2017-18 swimming season and Wiginton says it is not a common theme for Altus boys swimming.

“We don’t have quite as many as I like to have,” Wiginton said. “It’s kind of a weird deal, you can’t control how many people are in the program. When we won state, we traveled with 15 to 17 guys and I will probably travel with about 10 or 11 this time. That’s different, everyone is going to have to be on their ‘A’ game to score points.”

What hurts the Bulldogs is the loss of two state qualifiers from last season.

Hunter Swingle and Harrison Spooner have both moved on with Swingle’s family getting stationed elsewhere while Spooner graduated.

Both swimmers were assets to the team and Wiginton would have loved to have Swingle back this year but she says that is sometimes how things go when you live in a military town.

“Hunter was an asset to the team,” Wiginton said, “but it is what it is. When you’re a military town, kids move in and out. What seems to happen is that I get them built up and get them really going and they move somewhere else and do great. It rarely happens the other way but sometimes it does.”

What helps the Bulldogs this season is the return of four other state qualifiers.

Chase Hubbard was a top eight finisher in the 100-fly and 100-back and led the relays at February’s state championship meet, John Purdue qualified for state in the breaststroke and as a distance swimmer, DeMarco De La Paz qualified for state as a member of the relay teams and Canyon Hart qualified as a distance swimmer.

What also benefits the Bulldogs is the amount of returning swimmers who narrowly missed qualifying for state at February’s regional meet but now have more motivation and big meet experience.

Caleb Brown, Anthony Basladua and Sam Annis each missed the cut in their respective events but Wiginton says they have been putting in a lot of work and she is hopeful they receive their opportunities this season.

“Caleb, Anthony and Sam narrowly missed state in February,” Wiginton said. “They have been working really hard and we’re hoping they go ahead and make it this year.”

Also returning is the Bulldogs only senior swimmer, Johnnie McKune.

McKune competed for the Bulldogs in both the 50- and 100-meter freestyle races last season but did not make the cut for state. As he prepares for his final season as a Bulldog swimmer, Wiginton says they are switching things up just a little bit for him.

“Johnnie didn’t make the cut last year,” Wiginton said, “but we’re trying him in breaststroke this year and maybe a couple of other events. He is looking really good so far.”

Other than state qualifying swimmers and others who came within seconds of qualifying, the team has a lot of youth and is shaping up to be an exciting team to watch.

Though a far different team from the one that won a state championship just two years ago, the team is largely the same as the team that finished last season 19-1 and Wiginton says that for the boys they do have, things are looking really good.

“For what we do have, we look really good,” Wiginton said. “They’re working really hard and we’re expecting them to do well again. We don’t have as much depth as I’d like to have but for what we lack in quantity, we have in quality. Sometimes there is a trade out but we’ll have to see how they swim.”

Wiginton understands that it will take time for the team to develop to its full potential and says that Shive always has to remind her that it is just October.

“We always sit here and think, ‘oh gosh, they don’t look so good’,” Wiginton said, “but Michael reminded me not too long ago that we always remember what they look like in February, not in October. But we are looking good, we have great kids and a great attitude.”

The Bulldogs open their season on Nov. 3 in Midwest City against Carl Albert, Del City and Midwest City before staying the night and going to the Harrah Invitational in the morning.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

