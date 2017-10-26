The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs cross country team qualified as a team for the Class 5A State Championship Cross Country meet

It has been a long journey along unpaved trails where even the slightest misstep can turn an ankle and prematurely end a season. Sometimes there is rain and oftentimes there is wind, but nothing can keep the Altus cross country teams off the course when there is running still left to be done.

It all comes to an end this weekend in Edmond, but the journey has been anything but easy for the runners. From summer runs and voluntary workouts to overcoming injuries, fatigue and changing weather patterns, the Altus High School cross country teams have been working to ensure they are prepared for the Class 5A State Championship Cross Country meet.

Cayden Beckner found her groove early and earned six individual titles along the way. In nine meets, Beckner has finished first in every race except for Elk City where she finished second, Weatherford where she finished third and the Class 5A West Regional meet where she finished second.

She has been a model of consistency for the Lady Bulldogs cross country team but she says that she was slightly disappointed with her performance at regionals and wants to do better.

“I really wanted to win first,” Beckner said, “but being a freshman, I was very happy to finish runner-up.”

The team’s other star runner, Beth Garrison, has steadily improved during the course of the season after an early ankle injury hindered her performance for several weeks.

At the Altus Invitational, Garrison said it was the first time she had run without pain in her ankle and the result was a second-place finish with a time of 21:25 on the 5K (3.1 mile) course. At regionals, Garrison finished one second behind teammate Olga Lopez for a 25th-place finish.

Now heading into her third meet without pain, Garrison says that she feels good and wants to finish stronger than she did as a freshman last year.

“I feel pretty good about the meet right now,” Garrison said. “I’m really wanting to medal this year as an individual. As a team, I want to finish in the top five.”

Also running with the team is another freshman sensation, Sarah Scott, who turned in a 17th-place finish at regionals and has been one of the Lady Bulldogs most consistent runners. Another state qualifier is Olga Lopez who has been one of the team’s strongest runners for years and looks to finish her high school career at the top and Autumn Goodwin.

At state last season, Lopez lead the Lady Bulldogs with a 50th-place finish while Garrison finished just three seconds behind her in 52nd-place. The team finished 11th overall at the meet and is looking for a much better finish this season.

For the Bulldogs, each runner on the team missed out on qualifying for state last season except senior Ryan Oden who turned in an impressive 13th-place performance in Norman to qualify for the state meet this season as an individual runner.

Oden enters the final race of his high school career with high hopes and says that he could not be more excited to be in the position that he is in.

“I feel great,” Oden said. “The girls and I have continued to work hard since regionals and we’re proud that we have the opportunity to show the state what Altus is made of.”

Oden and the Lady Bulldogs travel to Edmond on Saturday with the girls scheduled to begin at noon and the boys slated to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs cross country team qualified as a team for the Class 5A State Championship Cross Country meet. Team members are, from left, Anna Merritt, Cayden Beckner, Autumn Goodwin, Olga Lopez, Sarah Scott and Beth Garrison. Also in the photo is AHS principal Jill Henderson. Not pictured is Alison Nichols. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_CCRGB.jpeg The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs cross country team qualified as a team for the Class 5A State Championship Cross Country meet. Team members are, from left, Anna Merritt, Cayden Beckner, Autumn Goodwin, Olga Lopez, Sarah Scott and Beth Garrison. Also in the photo is AHS principal Jill Henderson. Not pictured is Alison Nichols. Courtesy photo

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.