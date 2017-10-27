Standout freshman runner, Trinity Rohrer, competed at the Class 2A State Championship Cross Country meet in Shawnee

Trinity Rohrer had her hands full at the Class 2A State Championship Cross Country meet at the Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech in Shawnee. Of the 21 teams in attendance, Rohrer was alone on the track representing Navajo High School in what was the biggest run of her young career.

Despite the level of competition surrounding her on the 3200-meter course, Rohrer did as she has done all season — she put her head down and she surged ahead in hopes of putting herself in the best possible position by the time she crossed the finish line.

She finished the race in 51st with a time of 14:07 — a good finish for any athlete competing against a field of 165 total runners. It wasn’t an easy race by any means, the sky was overcast and the runners battled a steady wind of 2o miles per hour with gusts reaching into the low 30s, but when competing in cross country, adverse weather conditions are to be expected and the race must go on.

Despite everything, Rohrer said that the meet was definitely one she will always remember.

“State was awesome,” Rohrer said. “I was so nervous but thanks to the parents and my coach, Mrs. Bryce, my nerves were settled a lot. Also, I had some teammates go up there with me for support and they helped me and talked to me and gave me a lot of support. It was just an experience to remember because it was my first time and the people there that made it so.”

What is most impressive about Rohrer’s achievement of reaching the state meet this season is her youth. Rohrer is just a freshman and has three more years of cross country competition ahead of her.

Her coach, Patricia Bryce, said that it was not only a first for Rohrer, but also a first for herself.

“It was her first year to race there and my first year to coach there,” Bryce said, “so the learning curve for both of us is huge. I now know how to better prepare for those style of races and how to train our teams and Trinity knows what she needs to do to prepare and train for next year.”

What is also impressive about Rohrer’s accomplishment is the fact that Rohrer had to manage competing in three different sports at the same time. In addition to cross country, Rohrer was also an integral part of the junior high and high school softball teams.

Even with the tough schedule each and every day, Bryce said Rohrer gave each sport her all.

“She trained hard all year,” Bryce said. “She had to manage junior high and high school softball while also showing up for cross country workouts every morning at 6:30. She gave 110 percent every day and was so supportive of the younger athletes.”

Rohrer also had to battle a knee injury before she was scheduled to run at regionals and Bryce said that affected her training.

“I had Bursitis which is overuse of the tendon,” Rohrer said. “That could have been from running cross country or also from softball. I play second base in softball and Bursitis is caused from lots of sideways movements on the tendon and I’m guessing that was mostly what caused it.”

Even with the injury, Bryce said she never complained and just did what she had to do to compete for her school and team.

Now with cross country behind her, Rohrer turns her attention to Lady Indian basketball before rejoining the softball team in the spring for the slowpitch season.

It has been a busy fall for the standout freshman, but Bryce said the experience gained at the state meet will help prepare Rohrer for her sophomore campaign next fall.

“We have a plan now, knowing what we need to be the numbers next year,” Bryce said. “It has been a great season with strong leadership from Tabitha Armstrong and Emmy Cobb and unmatched dedication by Trinity. I am excited about next year but sad to lose the leadership of our seniors, but I know that with Trinity, we can be dedicated, motivated to win and ready to compete.”

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Courtesy Photo | Jill DeCarly Navajo High School’s Trinity Rohrer competes at the Class 2A State Championship Cross Country meet this past Saturday. Rohrer placed 51st out of 165 runners. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Tr.jpg Courtesy Photo | Jill DeCarly Navajo High School’s Trinity Rohrer competes at the Class 2A State Championship Cross Country meet this past Saturday. Rohrer placed 51st out of 165 runners. Courtesy Photo | Jill DeCarly

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

