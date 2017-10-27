Jacob Maley travels to Dallas this Saturday for the 2017 Dallas BJJ Championships

Jacob Maley is not your typical high school senior. A normal day for Maley consists of doing the same things any other high school student does — he goes to school, work, participates in athletics, does homework and then settles down for the night to prepare for another day. But what sets Maley apart from other student-athletes at Altus High School is that he has shed the football pads for a pair of shorts and a shirt emblazoned with the 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu logo.

Once a member of the Bulldog football program, Maley decided to spend his senior year of focusing on his blossoming jiujitsu career. He said he swapped one family for the other and that for him, there is no experience quite like getting out on the mats with his family and training to become a better version of himself.

“I’m glad I can call them my family,” Maley said. “It’s hard to describe but in one word, it would have to be unity. They push me every day on and off the mats. They are like your blood. Once you step onto the mat, it doesn’t matter what race you are, how old, how young, where you’re from or anything, you become family.”

Maley’s jiu jitsu journey has taken him through two previous tournaments, one in Dallas and one in Tulsa. In his first tournament in Dallas, Maley finished second and in his second tournament in Tulsa, Maley finished with a gold medal in the intermediate division and second in the absolute division.

Since then, Maley said he has been focusing on ways to improve his game and prepare for future battles. One such battle is taking place this coming Saturday in Dallas at the 2017 Dallas BJJ Championships and Maley said he feels like he has grown a lot and is ready no matter who steps onto the mat with him.

“A lot has improved since my last tournament,” Maley said. “Yeah, I could be better but that is part of the game, never stop evolving because you can always get better and always find holes in your game. My opponents don’t really matter to me. Everyone is bigger than me, yes, but that doesn’t matter either. I have been working on my cardio and my confidence but I don’t really have a plan. I just want to go out and do the best technical jiu jitsu I can do and be proud with the end result.”

Saturday’s tournament is Maley’s third since he began training and he said this will be his biggest test on the mats yet.

Maley has spent much of his time preparing for his upcoming tournament. If he hasn’t been at school or work, he has been at the gym and though a win comes with bragging rights and a medal, Maley said that in his mind, the only thing that matters is not letting his team down.

“This one ranks as the top of my list, just like all the others,” Maley said. “I’m going to be up against bigger people so it will be a whole new experience but in the end I am just grateful for my teammates and everyone from the camp we held in August, I’ve learned a lot since my last go-round. The only thing on my mind is everyone’s hard work and the help they have given me. They have pushed me to be the best I can be over these past couple of months and making them proud is all I care about.”

Also on his mind is doing well for the community of Altus.

Maley said that he would like to do well at this tournament so that the gym in Altus will earn some recognition. Altus is a town most people will never travel to unless they are doing so intentionally and Maley wants to change that. He said that he wants to play a part in putting Altus on the map and believes that jiu jitsu is one of the ways he can achieve that.

“It’s all about where you come from,” Maley said. “People read my rash guard and my clothes and are wondering, ‘who is this guy? Where is Altus, Oklahoma?’ In my mind, I’m there for my family, my team and my community and before I step off the mat, I’m going to make sure they never forget who I am, where Altus is and that 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu is one of the best in the world. It is a great honor and privilege to come from a small town and go compete against people around the world who are so talented and there for the same goal.”

That is one of his goals when it comes to competing in these tournaments but for now, he said his focus is on going out and doing what he can to improve.

“Winning is great and all,” Maley said, “but when you lose, you get a chance to find yourself and make your game even better and stronger.”

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Ryan Lewis | Altus Times Altus High School senior Jacob Maley prepares for the third tournament of his young career in Dallas Saturday.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

