Altus Bulldogs snap 16-year winless streak against the Lawton MacArthur Highlanders in a 26-15 win at Hightower Memorial Stadium on Friday

There were plenty of opportunities for the Altus Bulldogs football team to lose to the Lawton MacArthur Highlanders at Hightower Memorial Stadium on Friday night. But instead of succumbing to the Highlanders for the 17th straight year, the Bulldogs’ defense stepped up, dominated and shut out the prolific Highlanders in the second half to give the Bulldogs an emotional and well-fought 26-15 win.

Much can be said about the offensive performance of the Bulldogs. It was gritty but it was inspired. Mixed in between the missed opportunities in the passing game, busted plays and the short gains in the run game was a resilient backfield that didn’t understand the meaning of the word “quit.”

When the pocket collapsed on quarterback Jake Vargas, he did as he has done so many times this season — he made something happen. When defenders swarmed on Brenden Phillips or Cabe Dickerson, the two bruising backs kept their feet churning and turned pick ups of one or two yards into pick ups of five or six.

It took two quarters for the Bulldogs to remember who they are, a now 8-1 team that fights until the final whistle. When the offense struggled in the first half, the defense came up with enough stops to limit MacArthur to just 15 first half points, and when something big needed to happen, the defense stepped up when a momentum swing was needed the most.

It came on the back of a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown from Garrett Pride.

MacArthur’s Racer Felter took the snap, stepped back and turned to his right, throwing a quick pass out to a receiver. Felter never saw Pride or perhaps thought he could complete the pass before a play could be made on the ball, but Pride was already breaking for the ball and pulled it out of the air with nothing but green in front of him.

The interception return was the biggest play of the game. It gave the Bulldogs their first significant lead of the game at 26-15 and it forced the Highlanders to score twice if they were to have any chance at all at coming back and upsetting the Bulldogs on their home turf.

Pride made a great and an even better play and said it is all because of studying film and knowing where the Highlanders would turn when they needed a big play.

“I watched film. Hudl film worked out pretty good,” Pride said. “I knew the play was coming, I could tell and I walked up, picked it off and ran it back for a touchdown. It feels great, all of these older people were coming up to me and telling me good luck and that they wished they could have beaten them but they couldn’t, it feels good. It relieves the pressure.”

The Bulldogs dominated every aspect of the game in the second half. They took their second lead of the game with a 15-yard touchdown run by Vargas and despite being hobbled for much of the second half, the senior quarterback showed very few signs on the run that gave the Bulldogs a 19-15 lead with 11:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Vargas was bottled up for most of the game but finally managed to find a few running lanes in the second half, finishing with 22 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

He was battered, bruised and sore but he said beating MacArthur was the only thing on his mind.

“We haven’t beat Lawton Mac in about 16 years,” Vargas said, “so it was fun. Our coach challenged us at halftime to go out and play lights out and we went out there and played as hard as we could. I’m feeling pretty sore — I rolled my ankle and it kept getting hit and kept popping and then on that last touchdown but it’s all right.”

Along with Vargas, Phillips and Dickerson also contributed as they usually do. Phillips finished with 69 yards on 19 carries while Dickerson finished with 34 yards on nine carries.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bulldogs managed to get it done against their heated rival.

An emotional coach Todd Vargas credited his players with doing everything right in the second half.

“Man, we challenged the kids in the second half,” Vargas said. “Coach [Matt] Terry challenged them and we knew that it was going to be a tough battle and that Mac was not going to lay down. In the second half, the defense played well and the offense did what they needed to do and we got the win.”

Vargas and the rest of the coaches could be seen on the sidelines with their emotions on full display as the Bulldogs shut down consecutive MacArthur drives. During the Pride interception return for a touchdown, the coaches, players and fans erupted and it was evident what that final touchdown meant to the team and the community.

It was the biggest play of the game and Vargas said it sealed the victory for the Bulldogs.

“It was huge,” Vargas said. “It wasn’t only a stop, it was a clinching score. We knew after that, all we had to do was run our offense and we didn’t quite run the time down but we got another stop and got the win. It was a big win for these kids and this community.”

Despite the win, Vargas said the Highlanders did a good job of keeping the Bulldogs guessing.

“Lawton Mac came out in a totally different defense,” Vargas said. “They went into a 3-3 stack and they were doing some stuff to take away Jake and, I’ll just be honest, it took awhile for our guys to get some things going but they played very gritty. We had some blocking assignment mistakes and some things like that but they played really gritty and we got the win.”

Now 8-1, the Bulldogs host Western Heights at Hightower Memorial Stadium on Thursday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Jake Vargas (1) scrambles for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 19-15 lead in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 26-15 win over Lawton MacArthur. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Altus-vs-Mac-1-1.jpg Jake Vargas (1) scrambles for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 19-15 lead in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 26-15 win over Lawton MacArthur. Larry Miller | Altus Times Izaiah Hall (48) picks up five yards after hitting a gap. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Altus-vs-Mac-2-1.jpg Izaiah Hall (48) picks up five yards after hitting a gap. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Izaiah Hall (48) is hit and loses the ball during Altus’ win over the Highlanders. The fumble was recovered by the Bulldogs for a first down. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Altus-vs-Mac-3-1.jpg Izaiah Hall (48) is hit and loses the ball during Altus’ win over the Highlanders. The fumble was recovered by the Bulldogs for a first down. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Jake Vargas (1) is taken down during the Bulldogs’ 26-15 win over the Highlanders. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Altus-vs-Mac-4-1.jpg Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Jake Vargas (1) is taken down during the Bulldogs’ 26-15 win over the Highlanders. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Brenden Phillips (28) fights through Lawton defenders for a big pick up. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Altus-vs-Mac-5-1.jpg Brenden Phillips (28) fights through Lawton defenders for a big pick up. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Garrett Pride (49) picks off a MacArthur pass and seals a Bulldog victory with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown during Altus’ 26-15 win over Lawton. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Altus-vs-Mac-6-1.jpg Garrett Pride (49) picks off a MacArthur pass and seals a Bulldog victory with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown during Altus’ 26-15 win over Lawton. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

