Tigians lose heartbreaker to OK Eclipse

The Altus Tigians youth softball team found its first two wins of the season recently and appeared to be settling into a groove, but a difficult three-game stretch saw the Tigians pick up three consecutive losses with the teams most recent loss coming in a 6-2 heart breaker against the Oklahoma Eclipse.

The Tigians ace, Kynnedy Guthrie, turned in a solid three innings on the mound, holding the Eclipse to just one run before the Eclipse erupted for five runs in the fourth to overcome a Tigians 2-1 lead.

The Tigians were the first to score after getting one on base following a double to left field. Abby Brooks grounded out shortly after but not before bringing the run in to take a 1-0 lead.

The Eclipse answered back with an RBI double to tie the game and at one apiece is where the game stayed until the top of the fourth inning.

With two outs and two on base, Lanee Gilbert singled on a fly ball to center field to score a waiting Brooks and give the Tigians a 2-1 lead. The hit advanced Sabrina Gilbert to third but Brynne Woodress grounded out to Eclipse’s third baseman to end the inning.

Although Guthrie got one quick ground out in the bottom of the fourth inning, a walk and a single put two on base for the Eclipse just before a double brought home two runners to give the Eclipse a 3-2 lead.

Guthrie forced the following batter into a pop out and needed just one more out to get out of the jam, but a pair of singles scored three additional runs for the Eclipse and gave the team a commanding 6-2 lead.

The Eclipse held on to win the game and drop the Tigians to 2-7 on the season.

Guthrie picked up the loss on the mound after allowing six runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out one.

For the Tigians, Brooks finished 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI while Lanee Gilbert added one RBI in a 1-for-2 performance. Woodress finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Tigians next game is to be determined.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

