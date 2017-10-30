Navajo lands three on All-Region team

The Navajo Lady Indians fastpitch softball team has experienced a resurgence in Class A softball under the leadership of coach Terry Gilbert and recently, three Navajo senior softball players were named to the All-Region fastpitch softball team by Region 7 coaches.

Joining 15 other standout Region 7 softball players on the 18 player team is Gracee Bates, Tabitha Armstrong and Emmy Cobb.

Bates finished her final fastpitch softball season as the Small School Player of the Year for Region 7 softball. The shortstop was the number one player chosen by coaches in a region comprised of Class B, A and 2A schools. During the season, Bates was a consistent force at the plate, batting .558 with eight home runs. Bates’ career batting average is .493.

Armstrong had a phenomenal season on the mound for the Lady Indians, finishing with a 20-5 record while striking out 126 batters. In addition to being the team’s number one ace on the mound, the three-year starter was also a threat at the plate, finishing the season with a .420 batting average to give her a career average of .383.

Armstrong was one of the team’s strongest baserunners and fielders and played nearly every defensive position throughout her career for the Lady Indians.

Cobb enjoyed the best season of her career as a senior, hitting .400 while scoring 23 runs for Navajo. Gilbert said Cobb is considered one of the best outfielders in the area and an excellent baserunner. The three-year starter ended her fastpitch career with a .327 batting average.

Chosen as the Region 7 Coach of the Year was Gilbert who led Navajo to a 26-10 record and a top 10 ranking in Class A softball. Over the past three seasons, the Lady Indians have steadily improved under his guidance, winning 20, 24 and 26 games.