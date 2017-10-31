Velocity Softball, Inc.’s 10-and-under fastpitch softball team finished fifth at the Wichita Falls Oktoberfest fastpitch softball tournament

Game 1: Zomb Squad

Velocity Softball, Inc.’s 10-and-under fastpitch softball team recently traveled to Wichita Falls to compete at the Oktoberfest fastpitch softball tournament where they finished fifth after winning two games and losing two games.

Despite the fifth place finish, coach Joey Stengell said Velocity 10U was the youngest team at the tournament and competed with solid hitting and pitching all weekend.

Both the hitting and pitching were on full display during Velocity’s first game of the tournament. In just two innings, Velocity jumped out to an 8-1 lead before adding another four in the third to seal the 12-3 victory over the Wichita Falls Zomb Squad.

Maci Thain led the way for Velocity with a 3-for-3 hitting performance that included two runs and two RBIs. Thain also gave up just three runs on five hits while striking out one in two innings of work.

Game 2: Chics

The win moved the team into a duel with the Iowa Park Chics and although Velocity fell down 2-0 after one inning, the girls bounced back with a two-run third to tie the game at two. But the Chics added three additional runs in the bottom of the third while Velocity could only manage one final run to drop the game by a final score of 5-3.

Thain finished the game 1-for-3 with one run for Velocity while Maci Hayes pitched three innings of four hit, five run softball while striking out four.

Game 3: Freedom

In the next game of the tournament, Velocity faced off against the Wichita Falls Freedom and fell behind 5-0 before finally putting runs across the plate in the third and fourth inning to pull within two. But the team could do no more, dropping the contest despite a two RBI game from Abby Brooks and a one RBI game from Thain.

Thain pitched all four innings of the game and allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out two.

Game 4: Zomb Squad

After suffering two straight losses, Velocity found itself once again matched up against the Zomb Squad and the team wasted no time in scoring plenty of runs, grabbing a 7-0 lead after just two innings. Although the Zomb Squad attempted to claw its way back into the game with a three-run second, Velocity came out with a one-run third to put the game out of reach for good and earn the team its second win of the tournament and a fifth-place finish.

Brooks led the way in the game with a 2-for-2 hitting performance that included one run and three RBIs while Whitlee Hollen added two runs and one RBI in a 1-for-1 performance that included a walk.

Hayes took the mound for Velocity to deliver three innings of two-hit and two-run softball. She finished the game with six strikeouts.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

