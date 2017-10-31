Two Altus High School softball players are recognized with All-District and All-Region honors

Two Altus High School softball players are being recognized for their outstanding contributions on the field for the Lady Bulldogs the fall fastpitch softball season.

Kymbree McKee and Kelsee Baker both played an integral part in helping the Lady Bulldogs eclipse last year’s win total and have been recognized as second team All-District and Region 9 All-Region players. But none of this would have been possible if not for all of the hard work the girls and the team put in during the off-season.

To say each player improved is an understatement. Both McKee and Baker came into their senior years as drastically improved players — McKee in pitching and hitting and Baker in hitting — and both players pushed themselves to make this year a memorable one for Lady Bulldog softball.

For McKee, the Lady Bulldog ace had a terrific year on the mound despite an 8-15 record. In 139 innings pitched, McKee struck out 126 and walked 60. She finished her senior season with a 1.91 ERA.

During the senior’s three-year career, she totaled 207 strikeouts in 329 innings, earning a 16-30 record and a respectable 3.73 ERA and while she is happy to earn the recognition, she said it has been a team effort.

“It’s an honor anytime you are nominated by your peers,” McKee said. “It takes hard work from everyone around you; this is a team sport. You have to have great coaching and fan support also and it really is special for me to be considered for such a great award.”

McKee’s pitching was only one of the area’s the ace excelled in, another was at the plate. During 78 at-bat opportunities, McKee recorded 31 hits and batted in 13 runs. She finished the season with five doubles, two walks and just five strikeouts while hitting .397 on the season. For her career, McKee finished with a batting average of .319 while scoring 18 times and batting in 30 runs. She had 10 career doubles and one triple.

For Baker, the shortstop had her best season yet at the plate and was a major factor in helping the Lady Bulldogs put runs on the scoreboard.

Baker finished with 23 runs and 10 RBIs while adding 11 doubles and hitting the first home run of her career. In 84 at-bats, Baker finished with 36 hits and exercised patience at the plate, walking 12 times and striking out just 11 times. The slugger finished her senior season with a batting average of .428 which was a big improvement from last season’s .361 and .166 during her sophomore season.

For her career, Baker finished with 73 total hits while scoring 56 times and batting in 26 runs with 19 doubles and two triples. Baker also walked 28 times while striking out 53 times and ending her career with a .318 batting average.

Baker committed 20 errors this season while assisting on 79 plays and finished with an .819 fielding percentage. Baker said that while she has made All-District every season since her sophomore season, this is her first time making the All-Region team.

“It’s been an honor to represent Altus Softball,” Baker said. “I’ve had great coaches and teammates to push to be my best. I’ve made All-District since my sophomore year and this is my first year making all-region. It’s a great way to go out.”

Coach Ricky Bull said he was proud of the way the girls played and that the honor is well-deserved.

“I am really proud of their contributions to the team,” Bull said. “They also showed excellent leadership on and off the field.”

Ryan Lewis | Altus Times

