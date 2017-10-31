Beckner finishes 15th at state, Lady Bulldogs 11th

A long and successful season has come to an end for the Altus High School cross country teams and for the girls, it came to an end with a heartbreaking 11th-place finish.

Heading into the meet, the Lady Bulldogs were in a good position to have a great day, but several factors seemed to slow them down and keep them from reaching a top five finish as they had hoped.

Freshman Cayden Beckner once again led the Lady Bulldogs on the 5K course and finished 15th overall with a time of 20:36. It was not what she was hoping for but the young runner still has plenty of years to improve and said that she is excited that she got to experience the toughest meet of the season as a freshman.

“It was extremely difficult,” Beckner said, “and I was nervous, but getting to go as a freshman was a great experience as was receiving a medal.”

For Beth Garrison, things did not go as the sophomore would have liked. Garrison, who was plagued by an ankle injury earlier in the season, said the day started off bad and just continued to get worse.

“To be honest, I felt horrible,” Garrison said. “My breathing was really bad and that combined with the weather change just made it a bad meet for me, but I’m excited for next year.”

Garrison has battled breathing issues before, including several times during her breakout season last year, but said she is ready to put this season behind her and focus on the future. She fell to 85th overall for the Lady Bulldogs, finishing the course in 23:50 — an uncharacteristic time for the young runner.

Ahead of her was senior Olga Lopez who ran her way to a 41st-place finish with a time of 21:55 in her final cross country meet. Freshman Sarah Scott finished the race in 56th position with a time of 22:23, Anna Merritt finished 89th with a time of 24:17, Autumn Goodwin finished 90th with a time of 24:21 and Alison Nichols finished 99th with a time of 25:27 in the field of 104 girls.

Bishop Kelley won the team championship with runners in fifth, eighth, 10th, 15th and 17th while Claremore finished second with runner Laynie Nichols winning the individual title with a time of 19:30 and Katelyn Alexander finishing third with a time of 19:51.

The Bulldogs only runner in the championship meet, Ryan Oden, finished his high school career with a 42nd-place finish on the 5K course. Oden ran a 17:49 on the congested course and was less than 10 seconds out from a top 35 finish.

Ultimately, the season did not quite end how Oden would have hoped, but he said it was a memorable one and he was happy to run at state and represent the Bulldogs one last time.

“I’m proud of the Bulldogs’ accomplishments at state,” Oden said. “Being my last race, it was bittersweet but once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.”

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

From left, Alison Nichols, Olga Lopez, Beth Garrison, Cayden Beckner, Autumn Goodwin and Anna Merritt begin the race at the Class 5A State Championship Cross Country meet. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FB_IMG_1509385217626.jpg From left, Alison Nichols, Olga Lopez, Beth Garrison, Cayden Beckner, Autumn Goodwin and Anna Merritt begin the race at the Class 5A State Championship Cross Country meet. Cayden Beckner (3150) tries to catch the runners ahead of her on her way to a 15th-place overall finish at the state meet. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FB_IMG_1509385222635.jpg Cayden Beckner (3150) tries to catch the runners ahead of her on her way to a 15th-place overall finish at the state meet. Beth Garrison tries to put some distance between herself and the other runners. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FB_IMG_1509385233633.jpg Beth Garrison tries to put some distance between herself and the other runners. Freshman Sarah Scott runs at her first State cross country meet and finishes 56th. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FB_IMG_1509385243494.jpg Freshman Sarah Scott runs at her first State cross country meet and finishes 56th. Senior Ryan Oden begins his final race as a Bulldog. Oden finished 42nd on the 5K course. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_FB_IMG_1509385264386.jpg Senior Ryan Oden begins his final race as a Bulldog. Oden finished 42nd on the 5K course.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.