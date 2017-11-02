Altus fighter Jacob Maley takes third in Dallas BJJ Championships

For Jacob Maley, the American Grappling Federation’s Dallas Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championships at the Bob Knight Fieldhouse in Duncanville, Texas was by far the biggest tournament of his young career.

It was just his third time stepping onto the mats for a competition but for the first time, he was facing off against competitors with much more experience than himself. His opponents also held a weight advantage over him and Maley said his only advantage was his cardio.

Still, Maley competed and took home two bronze medals, one at 145 pounds and one in the absolute division. Although he would have liked to win, Maley said it’s not always about winning but how you answer the challenge and learn from your opponents.

“They were all bigger and had more experience than me,” Maley said. “It was a different type of atmosphere but I felt amazing. I was ready to compete and I learned to just have fun. It’s not always about winning but instead learning from your mistakes and fixing them.”

The tournament was the the next step in the evolution of Maley as a fighter and although he faced some very tough competition, Maley said he kept his head high and entered the matches ready to battle.

It is not every day that a fighter at a much lower weight can step onto a mat and hold his own against competitors who are 160 and 219 pounds, but Maley did and said that he learned a lot from the competition and will implement some of the things he learned in his training going forward.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Maley said. “I went out there and represented my team against some of the best in the world and it showed me the holes in my game and what I need to improve on. I’m a white belt but I was competing with purple and blue belts and I represented Altus and my team very well.”

According to the World Martial Arts Center, a white belt signifies the birth of a seed, a beginner in search for knowledge of the art while a blue belt signifies the blue sky as the plant continues to grow towards it or a student who is nearly considered advanced. A purple belt represents the changing sky of dawn and the transition of the student to advanced practitioner.

Winning was never a necessity for Maley, but he said he felt a tremendous amount of pride representing 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu of Altus and the community as a whole.

Before his matches begin, Maley said the only thing on his mind was doing well and making all of his trainers, teammates and his community proud.

He found positivity in defeat and said the tournament and his opponents made an impact on him that he will not soon forget.

“After it was all said and done,” Maley said, “I just tried to find the positivity as the loser and I found it. I want to thank the competitors for that and for meeting me and showing me what I need to work on. I always want to thank everyone who prepared me for this tournament, I loved representing my home and it was a great experience that I had a lot of fun with and learned a lot about myself.”

Maley hopes to compete again in December in Dallas.

Courtesy photo Jacob Maley (bottom) puts his opponent in a headlock during one of his matches at the American Grappling Federation's Dallas Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championships.

