The Bulldogs prepare to close out the season at home against Western Heights on Thursday

The Altus Bulldogs football team is 8-1 for the first time since 2015 — the same year the Bulldogs were crowned champions of Class 5A football.

Although there is still much work left to be done, the team looks as if it will enter the 2017 post season with just one loss to its name as they host the 2-7 Western Heights Jets on Thursday at Hightower Memorial Stadium.

Coming off what is possibly the most emotional victory in quite some time — a 26-15 win over MacArthur to snap a 16-year losing streak — the Bulldogs enter Thursday’s contest with a chance to gain some extra momentum as the team heads into the playoffs.

Western Heights began the season on a two-game win streak but soon collapsed, losing seven straight while scoring just 10 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Jets have allowed nearly 37 points per game including 41 to Lawton MacArthur and 47 to Ardmore. In comparison, the Bulldogs allowed just 15 points to MacArthur and 20 to Ardmore.

Quarterback Jake Vargas has been a workhorse for the Bulldogs all season and looks to continue that against the Jets. Although Western Heights has struggled, Vargas said he is treating the game like any other game.

“I know they’re not the best team we have faced,” Vargas said, “but we will go out there and treat this game like a regular game. We’ll go out there and have fun and play lights out.”

Playing “lights out” is something the Bulldogs have grown accustomed to, whether against one of the worst teams in Class 5A or against one of the best. Although it is still too soon to begin talking about a championship, there are some similarities between this team and the 2015 team that won it all.

In 2015, the Bulldogs only loss came to MacArthur, a two-point defeat but one that never derailed the team’s dream of hoisting the gold ball high.

This season, the Bulldogs were just one good play away from defeating Ardmore — one of the top-ranked teams in the state — and during that game, they showed they are plenty capable of doing just that.

Altus should have no trouble dispatching the lowly Jets or at the very least, gaining enough of a lead that coach Todd Vargas pulls the first team in favor of the second- and third-team late in the game. For Jake, he said he plans on playing as much as he can.

“As of right now, I’m not for sure if I’ll see playing time or not,” Jake said. “They want me at 100 percent for the playoffs so if I want to play, I will have to be 100 percent before the coaches will let me on the field.”

The Bulldogs face off against the Jets at Hightower Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. today.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

