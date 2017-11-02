Lady Bulldog ace, Kymbree McKee, looks back over a solid career as the pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs softball team

Kymbree McKee said that the moment she picked up a softball, she knew she would soon fall in love with the sport. Her first experience with softball was when her parents signed her up for Tee-ball and she has since spent countless hours practicing, playing and finding ways to perfect her capabilities on the mound.

McKee first started playing softball for Altus Public Schools in the seventh grade, but during her eighth-grade season, she was sidelined with a broken hip before the first game of the season. She said the injury upset her — she was out for the entire season — but she worked hard to come back stronger for her freshman year. She credits her cousin, Amanda McClelland, with helping her stay focused and dedicated to the sport she loves.

“Amanda had a big impact on my life,” McKee said. “I used to go watch her college games at UCO. She was the pitcher and put lots of effort in during games and I looked up to her then and still do.”

Because of her admiration for her cousin, McKee said that during her sophomore year of high school, she decided she wanted to be a pitcher. It was at that point she started to take lessons from Ken Morrell in Hobart and she began practicing every chance she could with her grandpa. She said it was these lessons that helped her really fall in love with the position.

“My grandpa pushed me to be better every day,” McKee said. “I fell in love with pitching and I never looked back. Softball takes dedication, leadership and accountability and it has produced memories that I’ll never forget and friendships that will last a lifetime. It has been such an honor to represent Altus as a Bulldog.”

It wasn’t always easy for McKee as being a pitcher required a certain amount of confidence and the ability to tune out the rest of the world and focus on the task at hand. It took McKee a while to get there, but she said lots of practice helped build her confidence and gave her the knowledge she needed to excel.

“It is hard to be confident on the mound when I’m having a bad game,” McKee said. “Sometimes, when I’m in a slump, it can be mind over matter and the only way I can get out of a slump is to go back to the fundamentals and count it out. My teammates always built me up and encouraged me whether it was a good or bad game.”

The players had to rely on each other often. With four coaching changes over the last four years, the only thing that stayed the same for the Lady Bulldogs softball program was the players themselves and coach Gary Freeman.

The inconsistency at the coaching position can often spell doom for a team and while McKee said that it has been hard to adjust, she feels the team is in good hands now with coach Ricky Bull.

“It has definitely been difficult throughout the years,” McKee said. “All of the coaches did the best they could do and I am very grateful that Coach Freeman has volunteered his time for so many years. The dynamic under the direction of Coach Bull is phenomenal. This has been my most memorable year yet.”

While it was a struggle, McKee kept working hard to ensure she was the best that she could be on the mound for the Lady Bulldogs. She made strides in every aspect of her game and spent much of the season playing lights out for the program.

One might never imagine that a player who pitched 139 innings while striking out 126 batters and finishing the season with a 1.91 ERA was nervous, but McKee said she was nervous every time she took the field.

“Before every game, I was neverous,” McKee said. “When I’m on the mound, I try my best to just block everything out and throw to the right spot. I learned to never go out there with a negative mindset. Always stay positive for yourself and the team.”

McKee said she will miss being a Bulldog, her friends and being a part of the program, but she said she hopes she can go on to play at the collegiate level.

“I’m going to miss running out to the mound with my team,” McKee said. “I’m also going to miss seeing all of my friends in the hallway, but once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog. I hope to take what I have learned and go on to play softball in college.”

Kymbree McKee was a solid force for the Lady Bulldogs on the mound and at the plate, improving each year and earning All-District and All-Region honors this year. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_KM.jpg Kymbree McKee was a solid force for the Lady Bulldogs on the mound and at the plate, improving each year and earning All-District and All-Region honors this year. Courtesy photo | Desiree McKee

