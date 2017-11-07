Bulldogs look to rebound from 5-16 season with Brandon Kephart at the helm

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the Altus High School boy’s basketball team. Ever since coach Brandon Kephart took over the program following the resignation of Nathan Pennypacker, the team has experienced a renewed sense of purpose. A lot of that hype can be attributed to the coach himself while some of it can be attributed to the young team that is now a year older and looking to reinstate the Bulldog name as one of the elite programs in Class 5A basketball.

Player parent and Tip-In Club President Brian Bush said the amount of work Kephart has put in for his players and this community has a lot to do with the amount of excitement.

“There was a tremendous amount of excitement when Coach Kephart was announced as the head coach…” Bush said, “and that excitement has only grown since then. Coach Kephart worked all summer to provide opportunities for his players to work and improve. Even before he had moved to town, he was driving back and forth from Edmond to allow gym time for the boys and taking them to team camps. He communicates well with his players and their parents and he is striving to build a family atmosphere in the program.”

Bush has also said that Kephart is bringing knowledge, experience and a love of the game with him to Bulldog basketball.

“Many of us remember him as an incredibly talented player,” Bush said. “He was capable of lighting up scoreboards and filling up gyms, and now we are seeing that same level of ability in him as a coach. The players are already seeing his basketball knowledge, his excitement and his dedication, and they are responding very well. The parents and boosters are thrilled to have him because he has an infectious love for the game, and he and his precious family have already endeared themselves to our community. The future of Bulldog boy’s basketball is extremely bright.”

For a team that is coming off a 5-16 season in which they lost 13 games by 10 points or more, things had to change. Kephart changed the system to better fit his coaching style and while it has been a learning process, he said the team is picking it up quickly and really buying into what he is coaching.

“We’re really young,” Kephart said. “We’re focusing on learning my system and we’re really trying to preach ‘go inside out.’We’re also learning how important defense is and we’re preaching that defense wins championships and not just up-and-down playing. So, we’re just kind of at the point now where we’re learning the system and every day we have gotten better.”

Kephart has picked up on that improvement by watching his team practice. He said he has witnessed the kind of talent this team has and he is expecting big things from the group, especially considering the bulk of his core players are underclassmen.

Carson Pickett and Davyjon Ford are two of the team’s returning young stars and Kephart said he expects each player to have a much bigger impact on the Bulldogs’ season.

“We’re going to lean on Carson and Davyjon, there’s no doubt about it,” Kephart said. “Davyjon is interesting because he can impact the game not only offensively, but defensively as well because he’s long. He probably had six or seven blocked shots in our scrimmage the other day. We’re going to look and get the ball inside to him a lot but even if we don’t, he can still impact the game by rebounding and playing defense. His fingerprints are all over the game.”

As for Pickett, Kephart said the team will rely heavily on his shot.

“We need Carson to score,” Kephart said. “He will probably lead us in shot attempts and hopefully, shot makes too. He’s going to get a lot of shots and the biggest thing we’re working on is the difference between a good shot and a great shot. Sometimes maybe you turn down that good shot because your teammate is wide open and the defense is keying on you. We want him to take great shots, keep moving that ball and be patient on offense. The thing about Carson too is when he commits, he can be one of our best defenders as well because he’s very quick and very athletic.”

While Pickett and Ford will play a significant role on the roster, other returners such as Keegan Shive, Jake Vargas, Hunter Webb, Kody Sullivan and Kory Beach will also contribute to the team where they are needed.

Kephart said he expects Shive to start alongside Pickett and Ford and newcomers Tyler Bush and Tavarri Filer will also be competing for a spot on the starting roster.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth in our team,” Kephart said. “We’ve got a lot of youth. Tyler Bush will probably start, Davyjon is a sophomore, Carson is a junior and we could possibly start another sophomore. In the last two scrimmages, we’ve started a freshman. It’s hard to say right now, but as of Nov. 28, we know the team we will have. A lot of those guys I just mentioned, plus Tavarri have been playing well. It could be Eli Boyle, who is a freshman. Of course, we have the football guys coming out and once we throw them into the mix, it’ll change the dynamic of our team.”

For all the positives Kephart has experienced, the first-year coach has said rebounding has been one of the areas the team has worked on the most. The Bulldogs’ roster has a lot of size, including a 6-foot 6-inch Ford, a 6-foot 2-inch Shive and several other plays who eclipse the 6-foot mark. The potential to be a top rebounding team is there, but Kephart said he needs more from the team.

“We have the height,” Kephart said. “There are a lot of fundamental things like that. When we scrimmaged Lawton High, we gave up multiple possessions by not rebounding and not boxing out. We’re just trying to shore up the little things. We’re doing things right, now it’s just about perfecting it. Boxing out and running plays perfectly instead of just settling.”

While working on the team’s mechanics and adapting to a new system has been a struggle, Kephart said the toughest thing has been mentally preparing his team.

“I think that’s the biggest challenge,” Kephart said. “I think that they try to take plays off so now we’re talking about not taking plays off and not taking practices off. They are young so they’re learning. It’s every day, no practices off. After a string of one or two practices, we’ll have an off one. So, we’re trying to go five straight days of good practices and then two weeks of good practices. That just comes with being young.”

As for expectations for this year’s group, Kephart said that obviously, he’d like to win every game but that is not his goal this season.

“It’s state championship or bust,” Kephart said jokingly. “Yeah, we want to win every game, that’d be great, but if you want to pack the stands, people come to watch you when you play hard so we’re talking about not running up the score, play the right way, play hard, be a good person on and off the court and I think people come and watch that and respect that. If they play hard every possession, the score takes care of itself.”

Kephart himself is now well settled into the community and he said he loves where he and his family is at and how they have been treated since getting here.

“I thought it would be harder…” Kephart said, “but you know, it hasn’t. My wife and I have enjoyed this community, they have just accepted us. I hope they still accept us at the end of March but they have been awesome. I’ve always been in towns that has three high schools and we’re in a town that has one high school and the support that they have is amazing. The Tip-In Club and all of the parents outside of the club have been phenomenal. This community is unbelievable. I don’t think you could describe it to anybody who doesn’t live here but we love it.”

The Bulldogs begin their season in Elgin at 8 p.m. Nov. 28 before opening their season at home against Duncan at 8 p.m. Dec. 1.

