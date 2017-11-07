Pioneers begin season on the road, win four straight

The Western Oklahoma State College men’s basketball team is 4-0 after playing four games in four days. For the second time in as many years, the Pioneers have opened with four straight wins. Three of the wins came by nine or more points as the Pioneers battled Randall University to an 80-71 victory before taking down OKC Metro Prep, 72-61, and Strength and Motion Prep, 73-59.

The team’s only close game over the four-game stretch came against Northwest Vista College where they edged Northwest, 74-68, while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Troy Green led all starters with 14 points while making six of his nine attempts from two. Green also added a game-high 12 rebounds in the win.

Green was the only Western starter to score more than 10 points in the game while Devontae Bynes and Seljah Johnson came off the bench to chip in 13 and 10, respectively.

Green has been on a bit of a hot streak since the season began, suffering just one bad shooting night when the Pioneers faced off against Strength and Motion Prep. In that game, Green made two of his 11 attempts while going a perfect 6-for-6 at the line for 10 total points. In three other games for the Pioneers, Green is sinking 64 percent of his shots while scoring 17.8 points per game.

Since the season began, the Pioneers have trailed just one game at the half when they were held to 30 points against Northwest Vista College. In the second half of play, Western erased a six-point deficit while pouring in 44 points to Northwest’s 32 to earn the 74-68 victory.

The Pioneers have scored 74.8 points per game on 44 percent shooting. The team’s three-point shooting has dropped by 10 percent from last season as the team has struggled from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Pioneers are shooting just 61.9 percent at the free throw line compared to last season’s 71.4 percent.

Most of Western’s points are coming from the starting five who have scored 45.5 points per game. Behind Green, Jeshon Jones is second on the team with 12 points per game, but unlike Green, Jones is shooting 32 percent from the field with 12 more shot attempts in four games of action.

Third on the team is reserve Devontae Bynes. The Ocala, Florida, product is averaging 10.5 points per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the field. Bynes is second on the team from beyond the arc, making 40 percent of his shots behind Johnson’s 50 — although Bynes has four times as many makes per game. Next in line is Simeus Webster who is scoring seven points per game while making 60 percent of his shots from the field and is perfect at the charity stripe so far this season.

The Pioneers play on the road at SWCI and Clarendon College on Nov. 7-8 before returning home for a two-game homestand against Louisiana Christian Prep and CYM on Nov. 10-11.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_TroyGreen.jpg Courtesy photo

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.