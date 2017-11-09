Altus High School swimmers begin season with a second-place finish at Rose State College

The Altus High School swim teams were on the road last Friday and Saturday to compete in back-to-back meets to begin the 2017-18 season. The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs traveled to Rose State College in Midwest City to battle Carl Albert, Bridge Creek, Del City and Midwest City.

Coach Linda Wiginton didn’t know what to expect with her swimmers but said overall, the team did well.

“We did OK Friday night,” Wiginton said. “We swam much better on Saturday but we were pleased because a lot of the swimmers were at, or at least near, last year’s regional times.”

As a team, the Bulldogs finished second behind Carl Albert, 930 to 847 points. The girl’s team finished 32 points behind Carl Albert with 447 points while the boy’s team finished 51 points behind Carl Albert with a final total of 400 points.

While both team’s narrowly missed several first-place finishes at the meet, Canyon Hart won the boy’s 400-meter freestyle with a 17-second win over Carl Albert’s Hayden Harmon. In the relay portion of the 400-meter freestyle, the boy’s also took first with a time of 4:20 — 18 seconds better than the Titans who finished second in the event. The team featured Johnnie McKune, Sam Annis, Kaleb Shive and Chase Hubbard.

While both teams won multiple second-place relay medals, the teams did just as well individually.

In the girls’ 200-meter freestyle, Haleigh Frith finished second behind Bridge Creek’s Kara Carel with a time of 2:45. Altus’ Kinsley Moore and Sarah Scott finished third and fourth, respectively, to earn the Lady Bulldogs 31 additional points in the event.

In the boys’ 200-meter freestyle, John Purdue finished second behind Carl Albert’s Brock Lawrence and Anthony Basaldua finished fourth while Caleb Brown finished sixth to earn the Bulldogs a total of 45 points.

Alyssa Hargis and Lynzie Herron battled the Carl Albert Lady Titans in the girls’ 200-meter individual medley with Hargis finishing second with a time of 3:05 and Herron finishing fourth with a time of 3:11 for 32 total points in the event.

The Lady Bulldogs’ Kassie Hurst, Mckenzie Nettleton and Baileigh Brewer finished second, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the girls’ 50-meter freestyle while Hubbard finished second and Justin Wheeler finished fifth for the Bulldogs in the boys’ 50-meter freestyle.

The Lady Bulldogs earned three top five finishes in the girls’ 100-meter butterfly with Lindsay Detwiler finishing second with a time of 1:22, Kinsley Moore finished third with a time of 1:27 and Kennedy Kerr finishing fourth with a time of 1:32.

In the boys’ event, Hart finished second with a time of 1:16 and Annis finished third with a time of 1:17.

To add to her growing list of top finishes, Hurst finished the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:10 behind Carl Albert’s Caitlyn Nemecek while Nettleton finished third, Carly Stork finished fourth, and Brewer finished fifth for the Lady Bulldogs.

Hubbard finished second in the boys’ event with a time of 58.99, one second behind first-place finisher Caleb McGuire of Bridge Creek.

Brianne Loe took second in the girls’ 400-meter freestyle, finishing two seconds behind Carl Albert’s Briana Shaw with a time of 5:38 while Ally Augustine finished third for the Lady Bulldogs with a time of 5:55.

The Lady Bulldogs finished third, fourth and fifth with Detwiler, Hargis and Frith in the 100-meter backstroke while Brown finished second for the boy’s team in the event.

In the 100-meter breaststroke, Loe finished second for the Lady Bulldogs while Shive finished second for the boy’s team in the event.

The team’s will be at home against Mustang at 3:15 p.m. Friday and again against Wichita Falls at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

