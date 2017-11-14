The Navajo Lady Indians began the season with a 77-38 victory over the Indiahoma Lady Warriors

The Navajo High School Lady Indians began the 2017-18 basketball season with a statement win over the Indiahoma Lady Warriors when they cruised to a 77-38 victory on the back of a 23-point outing from senior Tabitha Armstrong.

Armstrong did it all for the Lady Indians in the game, knocking down five shots from beyond the arc on offense while also having quick hands on defense to finish with six steals in the game.

The Lady Indians wasted very little time attacking the Lady Warriors, gaining a lead early and running away with the game by outscoring Indiahoma 21-8 after one quarter of play.

Navajo continued to have a field day on the hardwood in the second quarter, pouring in 22 more points while holding Indiahoma to six to go into halftime with a 43-14 lead.

Navajo’s stifling defense continued to wear down the Lady Warriors in the third quarter, again limiting Indiahoma’s offense to six points while scoring 23 more to extend their lead to 63-20.

It was an all-around performance for the Lady Indians. Navajo seemingly could not be stopped on offense or defense as they shut down Indiahoma for much of the game while forcing 29 total turnovers.

A big lead heading into the fourth allowed Navajo to play a more relaxed game of basketball that Indiahoma took full advantage of by scoring 18 points in the final frame.

The big lead also allowed coach David Doss the opportunity to rotate players in and out of the game, giving playing time to several freshman role players. Of those freshman players, Gracie Brooks led the charge off the bench with nine points and seven rebounds.

Seniors Emmy Cobb and Gracee Bates were also active in all aspects of the game with Cobb finishing with 11 points, four assists and five steals. Bates’ aggressive style of play got her into early foul trouble, limiting the lock down defender and prolific scorer to 12 points in two quarters of action.

When Bates left the game, other players stepped up to help out including junior point guard Kale Cross who scored eight points while also pulling down six rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Other scorers for the Lady Indians included Reilly Avila who finished with three points, Kelly Taylor who finished with four points, Trinity Rohrer who finished with four points and Angela Nichols who chipped in three.

The Lady Indians are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Granite Lady Panthers at Navajo while the junior high Lady Indians will kick off the afternoon with a game at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Panthers are 2-1 on the season with blowout victories over Big Pasture and Blair and a loss to Sweetwater.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

