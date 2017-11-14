The Lady Pioneers take down OBU, 94-23

The Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers played one of their most complete games of the season when they defeated the Oklahoma Baptist University basketball club, 94-23, on Saturday.

In the game, the Lady Pioneers shot a season-high 81.3 percent from the charity stripe while also sinking a season-high 45.1 percent of their shots from the field. In fact, the game featured a number of different season-high totals for Western as they pulled down 40 rebounds, dished 17 assists, stole the ball 27 times, blocked 11 shots and poured in 94 points.

Western also tied a season high with seven shots made from beyond the arc. It was the team’s second highest shooting percentage from long range this season at 36.8 percent (38.9 against Clarendon).

Ariel Williams had the hot hand for the Lady Pioneers, scoring 29 points on an efficient 12-for-16 shooting night that included a 1-for-1 finish from beyond the arc. Kayla Smith added 13 points and Paradize Jackson had 11.

In a game that saw Western shut down OBU’s offense to eight points or less in each of the four quarters, the Lady Pioneers were just as active on the offensive side, scoring 25 points in the first and fourth quarters and 22 points in the second and third quarters.

Williams was active on both ends of the court with five rebounds, four blocks and two steals while also handing out six assists.

Armani Rochon came off the bench to score 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting while Olivia Armstrong also helped out from the bench by chipping in eight points during a 4-for-9 performance while also collection a team-high six steals.

Western’s bench was a big part of the Lady Pioneers success with six players combining for 34 points while also pulling down 22 of the team’s 40 rebounds and 10 of the team’s 17 assists.

The Lady Pioneers are now 3-2 on the season and will face Clarendon at the WOSC gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Clarendon barely edged the Lady Pioneers in the first meeting this season when Western traveled to Clarendon and lost by a final score of 63-61.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

