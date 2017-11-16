The Navajo High School Lady Indians outlast the Granite Lady Panthers 51-40 for their second win of the season

The Navajo High School Lady Indians improved to 2-0 on Tuesday with a 50-41 win over the Granite Lady Panthers. The game featured two high-scoring and fast paced offenses but each struggled to find their rhythm on the hardwood with Navajo outlasting Granite for the victory.

Coach David Doss said the Lady Indians had some trouble getting their shots to fall and that allowed the Lady Panthers to hang around for much of the game.

“We struggled shooting the ball inside and out and made just two of our 21 three-point attempts,” Doss said. “But Granite also had a rough time scoring.”

The Lady Panthers converted 11 of their 35 shot attempts from two-point range while making three of 21 from beyond the arc. The Lady Indians were a step ahead sinking 13 of their 33 attempts from two-point range, just enough to keep distance between themselves and Granite.

After one period, Navajo had built a 15-8 lead and by the half, they had turned it into an eight-point lead at 26-18. They continued to keep the eight-point cushion through the third and headed into the fourth quarter with a 35-27 advantage. Granite never got any closer as the Lady Indians closed the game out by outscoring the Lady Panthers in 16-13 in the final frame to seal the victory.

After being limited in the first game of the season due to foul trouble, Gracee Bates stormed back against Granite and led the Lady Indians with 18 points on 54 percent shooting. Bates was perfect from the charity stripe, making all six of her attempts. While she couldn’t be stopped offensively, she also had a solid game defensively. Bates pulled down 12 total rebounds — seven offensive — and had three steals, three blocked shots and three assists. The phenomenal game from Bates resulted in her first double-double of the season — double digit points and rebounds.

Bates was one of two players to record a double-double as Kalee Cross scored 13 and pulled down 10 rebounds. Tabitha Armstrong finished with 11 points.

Free throw shooting helped seal the victory for the Lady Indians as they converted 19 of their 22 attempts from the line.

Next up for the Lady Indians is Sentinel at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. The game will be at Sentinel. Originally, the Lady Indians were scheduled to play at Snyder on Friday but, due to Snyder competing in the football playoffs, that game has been moved to Thursday, Dec. 14 at Navajo.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

