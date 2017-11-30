The Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers rallied late to surge past the Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Lady Mavericks, 68-64

The Western Oklahoma State College women’s basketball team returned to the hardwood on Tuesday night and needed every second on the clock to surge past the Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Lady Mavericks, 68-64, after trailing by 10 points late in the game.

It was a rough shooting night for the Lady Pioneers who converted just 28 percent of their shots from the field and a season-low 45.5 percent of their shots from the charity stripe.

Where Western held the advantage was on the boards where the team pulled down 49 rebounds during the course of the game. A large percentage of those rebounds came on the offensive glass as the Lady Pioneers fought for second chance points late in the game.

Trailing by 10 with five minutes left in the game, the Lady Pioneers rallied after one of Tonkawa’s best player, Violet Reynolds, fouled out of the game. The change ignited a spark within the Lady Pioneers and the home crowd and saw Western take over the game and turn a 10-point deficit into a four-point lead that Western held onto in the closing seconds.

Western points leader, Ariel Williams, said the team kept fighting and never gave up and that made all the difference in the game.

“It’s never too late to fight,” Williams said. “We had the momentum and the heart and we knew we had to finish the game strong. That’s what we did. We played defense and made shots when it mattered the most.”

A lot of the Lady Pioneers’ late points came off turnovers from the Lady Mavericks. Western employed a suffocating full-court defense that Tonkawa struggled to evade and with each turnover, the Lady Pioneers closed the gap even further before eventually taking the lead.

Altus products Kiandra Knight and Mariah Watson both came up big for Western. Knight was instrumental down the stretch by snagging three rebounds, dishing four assists and swiping the ball from Tonkawa three times while Watson added 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Watson said she had to step back and adjust mentally after getting pulled from the game.

“After making those few mistakes that I made to put me out of the game…” Watson said, “I was so upset with myself that I didn’t think coach was going to put me back in. But towards the end of the game he did and it was like I woke up. I knew we needed to win this game and me and my right-hand man, Kiandra, showed up and showed out.”

Watson scored five of the Lady Pioneers last six points. Knight had two huge steals for Western and assisted on one of Watson’s final buckets and Williams made the free throw that put the Lady Pioneers up by four with barely any time remaining.

Williams finished the night with 17 points and 12 rebounds, recording her fourth double-double of the season. Paradize Jackson also had a solid game, making four of her nine three-point attempts and finishing the night with 15 points.

Shaelee Brown finished the game with eight points and nine rebounds, Knight had three points and Kayla Smith finished with two points and two rebounds to round out the scoring for the starting five.

For the reserves, Watson led the way but Olivia Armstrong chipped in six points, Jai’Lynn Anderson added two points and nine rebounds, Jasmine Barker and Alexis Young both had two points and Armani Rochon finished with one point in the win.

The Lady Pioneers are now 5-5 on the season and will travel to El Reno to take on Redlands Community College tonight at 5:30 p.m.

