Johnson, Pioneers can’t take down Redlands Community College, lost 109-89

The Western Oklahoma State College men’s basketball team traveled to El Reno to take on the Redlands Community College Cougars on Thursday but could not out shoot the red-hot Cougars who ran away with the game, 109-89.

The Cougars’ season high 109 points was spurred by Greyden Steinmetz’s 23 points. Steinmetz, who averages just 11.2 points per game, hit five of his 10 shots from beyond the arc and made eight of his nine free throw attempts. But Steinmetz was just one of five Cougar starters to score double digits. AJ McNeil had 21, finishing 8-for-12, and Chauncey Thomas and Bobby Arthur-William each had 17.

The loss dropped Western to 0-2 in conference play and handed the team its first losing streak of the season after the Pioneers fell to Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa on Tuesday.

Part of Redland’s success was the team’s ability to get to the free throw line. The Cougars shot 38 free throws in the game and converted 29 of those attempts. Redlands also made 33 of its 52 attempts from the field and 14 of the team’s 27 attempts from three-point range.

For the Pioneers, the team struggled from the floor. Although Western attempted 47 more shots than Redlands, the team made just 36 — three more than the Cougars. The Pioneers also struggled from the three-point line, making just three of 18 attempts.

Most of Western’s offensive spark came from the bench with Daiquan Wyatt scoring 19, Jeremy Soloman Jr. scoring 12 and Lavorris Givins scoring 10.

For the starters, only Darron Johnson scored in the double digits with a team-high 20 points. Jeshon Jones added nine points while Devontae Bynes, Simeus Webster and Troy Green all scored four or less.

In every other statistical category, the Pioneers hung around Redlands throughout the game.

Wyatt pulled down nine of the Pioneers’ 33 rebounds while Bynes and Seljah Johnson each had six.

For the season, the Pioneers are led by Darron Johnson who is averaging 26.5 points per game on 43.2 percent shooting. Troy Green follows him with 13.6 points per game on 51.4 percent shooting. As a team, the Pioneers are averaging 82.5 points per game, 35.4 rebounds per game and 11.3 steals per game.

The Pioneers return to action against SWCI — a team that they beat 117-45 on Nov. 7 — on Monday at 4 p.m. in Big Springs, Texas.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Northern-at-Western-Men-1.jpg Darron Johnson attempts a layup against Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. Against Redlands, Johnson scored a team-high 20 points in the loss. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times