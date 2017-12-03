The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs fall to the Elgin Lady Owls on opening night, 67-38

The Lady Bulldogs opened the 2017-18 high school basketball season on the road against the Elgin Lady Owls but could not overcome the potent Elgin offense, falling to the Lady Owls by a final score of 67-38.

Though Elgin lost a big group of senior of players to graduation — most notably Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Selena McDonald — Altus coach Stacie Terbush said they acquired Paige Pendley from Cyril, a dynamic player who is playing with a chip on her shoulder after getting snubbed in the MVP voting last season.

“She didn’t get voted MVP last season and she got mad,” Terbush said. “So she moved to Elgin. She was probably one of the top 10 athletes in Class 4A last year.”

Pendley played like an MVP caliber player, scoring 19 points against the Lady Bulldogs, but she also received some help from her teammates Kailah Ballou and Izzy Cummins who scored 20 and 13 respectively.

Terbush said there were a number of reasons for Altus’ lost but she also expects it will get better soon enough.

“Nia [Hill] had a bad night,” Terbush said. “We just came out flat and scared in the first quarter. [Jordan] Benway is coming back from a bad ankle injury and I was missing my sixth man, but it will get better.”

The Lady Bulldogs fell into a 24-10 hole after the first quarter with Benway scoring six of her eight total points in the first. Altus bounced back with a 13-point second quarter while holding Elgin to 15, but the team struggled in the third quarter and managed only five points to Elgin’s 18. Both teams scored 10 points in the fourth quarter with the game well out of hand.

“After the few scrimmages we’ve played and this game, our biggest problem is always in the first quarter,” Hill said. “We start off slow and let teams get a lead on us then we have to try to get ourselves out of a hole.”

For Altus, freshman Lakysia Johnson turned in a solid 11-point performance in the loss. Benway had eight and seniors Hill and Angela Edwards each had six.

The Lady Bulldogs played the Duncan Lady Demons on Friday evening and will host the Lady Bulldog Classic with action beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

