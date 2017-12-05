The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs take down the Duncan High School Lady Demons 47-34

The Lady Bulldogs basketball team won its first game during Friday’s season opener when the team defeated the Duncan Lady Demons by a final score of 47-34.

The win came on the back of Lakysia Johnson’s 15 points. The freshman athlete has now led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring in both games this season and coach Stacie Terbush said Johnson is “really coming along”.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Demons 10-9 in the first quarter but found themselves down at the half after Duncan surged ahead with a 15-point second quarter to take a 24-20 lead into the break.

Defense was the key for the Lady Bulldogs in the second half as they shut down the Lady Demons while continuing to put points on the board.

Altus regained the lead in the third by outscoring Duncan 14-8 to head into the final quarter of action with a 34-32 lead.

It was all Altus in the fourth quarter with the Lady Bulldogs scoring 13 points while holding the Lady Demons to just two, giving Altus its first win of the young season to move to 1-1.

Terbush said the team looked good but there is still some work left to be done.

“They’re coming along…” Terbush said. “They’re just raw on defense and we still have some work to do there.”

While Johnson led the team in points, seniors Angela Edwards, Nia Hill and Kelsee Baker each added eight points to the Lady Bulldogs total. Jordan Benway added six and Haley Leyja added two.

The Lady Bulldogs controlled the glass, pulling down 36 rebounds to Duncan’s 22. They also came up with 14 steals and one block in the game. The Lady Bulldogs converted 69 percent of their free throws and made 40 percent of their shots from the field.

The Lady Demons were led by Honesti Dangerfield who scored 11 points — nine from three-point range. Katelyn Samuel chipped in seven and Katrina Bevans and Sabrina Stewart each had six for Duncan. The Lady Demons struggled at the free throw line, converting just two of their 10 attempts.

Altus will host the Lady Bulldogs Classic this week with action beginning at 6:30 p.m. with Lawton Eisenhower taking on Putnam City North. The Lady Bulldogs will follow against Lawton MacArthur at 8 p.m.

ABOVE: Lakysia Johnson (22) makes a layup during the game against Duncan. Johnson scored 15 points in the game. LEFT: Nia Hill drives in for the layup. Hill finished the game with eight points.