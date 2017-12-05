Altus Bulldogs pick up big win over ranked teams at Yukon Invitational

The Altus Bulldogs swim team traveled to Oklahoma City over the weekend to compete in the Yukon Invitational against 24 other teams. Once the event was finished, the Bulldogs had run away from the competition with an overall team score of 525.5 to second-place Carl Albert’s 498.

Coach Linda Wiginton said it was a great meet for the teams and an outstanding performance by all swimmers involved.

“Our swimmers did great,” Wiginton said. “All but two people had personal best times and those two had been ill. Five of our relays posted best times and Michael [Shive] and I are so proud of our athletes. They continue to improve and we keep adjusting our relays.”

The girl’s team finished second with 268.5 points to the Carl Albert Lady Titans 281 points. The boy’s team finished first with 257 points while the Titans finished second with 217.

Results were as follows:

Girls 50-yard freestyle — 1, Carolyn Godwin, Enid, 25.98. 2, Megan Wortmann, Piedmont, 26.37. 3, Dru Perry, Putnam City, 26.46. 4, Sylvia Shaw, Carl Albert, 26.93. 5, Isabel Webb, Shawnee, 27.46.

Girls 100-yard freestyle — 1, Perry, Putnam City, 57.78. 2, Caitlyn Nemecek, Carl Albert, 57.97. 3, Wortmann, Piedmont, 59.20. 4, Olivia Cleburn, Putnam City North, 1:00.84. 5, Kassie Hurst, Altus, 1:02.13.

Girls 200-yard freestyle — 1, Kara Carel, Bridge Creek, 2:12.46. 2, Lindsay Detwiler, Altus, 2:24.12. 3, Jara Johnson, Ft. Gibson, 2:25.32. 4, Kristi Saliba, MacArthur, 2:26.02. 5, Briana Shaw, Carl Albert, 2:26.38.

Girls 500-yard freestyle — 1, Leticia Cervantes, Shawnee, 5:59.16. 2, Shelby Lockwood, Ponca City, 6:19.85. 3, Shaw, Carl Albert, 6:24.12. 4, Tara Olsen, Eisenhower, 6:36.67. 5, Avery Hadley, Shawnee, 6:38.91.

Girls 100-yard backstroke — 1, Deven Speed, Eisenhower, 1:02.05. 2, Godwin, Enid, 1:05.08. 3, Carel, Bridge Creek, 1:06.77. 4, Nemecek, Carl Albert, 1:07.48. 5, Haylee Schapp, Ft. Gibson, 1:09.82.

Girls 100-yard breaststroke — 1, Britton Kawaguchi, Mustang, 1:18.07. 2, Brianne Loe, Altus, 1:19.22. 3, Audrie LaValley, Carl Albert, 1:20.86. 4, Savannah Smith, 1:26.36. 5, Molly Woodreff, Carl Albert, 1:27.17.

Girls 100-yard butterfly — 1, Speed, Eisenhower, 1:03.28. 2, Hannah Hamilton, Mustang, 1:04.42. 3, Shaw, Carl Albert, 1:08.38. 4, Lauren Grein, Shawnee, 1:10.07. 5, Georgia Guerra, Eisenhower, 1:13.10.

Girls 200-yard individual medley — 1, Cervantes, Shawnee, 2:29.79. 2, Kawaguchi, Mustang, 2:33.55. 3, Cleburn, Putnam City North, 2:33.66. 4, Isabella Johnson, Enid, 2:38.40. 5, Loe, Altus, 2:39.94.

Girls 200-yard freestyle relay — 1, Carl Albert, 1:51.63. 2, Enid, 1:52.11. 3, Shawnee, 1:52.14. 4, Putnam City North, 1:54.18. 5, Altus (Hurst, Alyssa Hargis, Detwiler, Loe), 1:55.24.

Girls 400-yard freestyle relay — 1, Altus (Hurst, Kinsley Moore, Sarah Scott, Detwiler), 4:16.13. 2, Carl Albert, 4:24.32. 3, Shawnee, 4:27.83. 4, Altus ‘B’ (Lynzie Herron, Carly Stork, Kennedy Kerr, Ally Augustine), 4:29.37. 5, Ponca City, 4:30.56.

Girls 200-yard medley relay — 1, Carl Albert, 2:04.01. 2, Shawnee, 2:04.32. 3, Altus (Scott, Loe, Augustine, Hurst), 2:07.62. 4, Mustang, 2:10.20. 5, Putnam City North, 2:10.55.

Boys 50-yard freestyle — 1, Caleb McGuire, Bridge Creek, 22.91. 2, Chase Hubbard, Altus, 23.41. 3, Isaiah Auld, Yukon, 23.66. 4, Trent Ogden, Shawnee, 23.83. 5, Caleb Winn, Muskogee, 23.97.

Boys 100-yard freestyle — 1, McGuire, Bridge Creek, 50.44. 2, John Cook, Carl Albert, 51.73. 3, Cade Rader, Piedmont, 55.52. 4, Tyler Cobb, Bethany, 56.21. 5, Andrew Fletcher, Enid, 56.67.

Boys 200-yard freestyle — 1, Winn, Muskogee, 1:55.41. 2, Brock Lawrence, Carl Albert, 1:57.72. 3, Sebastian Lorenzo, Bishop McGuiness, 2:00.48. 4, Christian Hayes, Ft. Gibson, 2:04.01. 5, Canyon Hart, Altus, 2:06.13.

Boys 500-yard freestyle — 1, Yitzhak Ramirez, Yukon, 5:19.37. 2, Phoenix Hollenbeck, Oklahoma Christian, 5:26.65. 3, Lorenzo, Bishop McGuiness, 5:26.90. 4, Joey Batts, Putnam City North, 5:26.91. 5, Lawrence, Carl Albert, 5:30.17.

Boys 100-yard backstroke — 1, Cook, Carl Albert, 56.89. 2, Zachary Boyanton, Mustang, 59.90. 3, Noah Batts, Putnam City North, 1:00.61. 4, Auld, Yukon, 1:00.62. 5, Blake Highberger, Enid, 1:00.80.

Boys 100-yard breaststroke — 1, Sam Carter, Ft. Gibson, 1:05.95. 2, Conner Hill, Oklahoma Christian, 1:10.01. 3, Nate Brumley-Brown, Carl Albert, 1:11.68. 4, Joey Batts, Putnam City North, 1:12.50. 5, Johnnie McKune, Altus, 1:19.93.

Boys 100-yard butterfly — 1, Daniel Fortin, Bishop McGuiness, 57.38. 2, Hubbard, Altus, 57.62. 3, Ramirez, Yukon, 58.38. 4, Steven Lorett, Ponca City, 59.56. 5, Kaleb Shive, Altus, 1:02.05.

Boys 200-yard individual medley — 1, Carter, Ft. Gibson, 2:11.15. 2, Kaleb Putman, Carl Albert, 2:15.38. 3, Fortin, Bishop McGuiness, 2:16.48. 4, Blake Jones, Putnam City North, 2:19.16. 5, Lorett, Ponca City, 2:22.45.

Boys 200-yard freestyle relay — 1, Altus (McKune, Sam Annis, Shive, Hubard), 1:37.51. 2, Ft. Gibson, 1:39.47. 3, Enid, 1:39.84. 4, Shawnee, 1:43.54. 5, Yukon, 1:44.12.

Boys 400-yard freestyle relay — 1, Putnam City North, 3:40.57. 2, Altus (McKune, Hart, Shive, Hubbard), 3:49.79. 3, Bishop McGuiness, 3:51.60. 4, Ft. Gibson, 3:53.15. 5, Yukon, 3:55.05.

Boys 200-yard medley relay — 1, Enid, 1:50.83. 2, Putnam City North, 1:51.50. 3, Ft. Gibson, 1:51.63. 4, Bishop McGuiness, 1:55.19. 5, Yukon, 1:59.04.

The Altus swim teams will travel to Edmond North High School for the Edmond Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 10:30 a.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

