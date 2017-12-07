Rough shooting night dooms Lady Pioneers against Redlands, lose 85-54

When the Western Oklahoma State College women’s basketball team took on the Redlands Community College Lady Cougars in El Reno, the Lady Pioneers found themselves matched up against a defense that has allowed just 61 points per game this season. Once the dust settled, the Lady Cougars had performed well on defense again, holding Western to 54 points to give Redlands an 85-54 win in the first of two games the two teams will play this season.

A lot of the Lady Cougars’ success can be attributed to solid defensive play during all four quarters of the game, but some of the blame for Western’s loss can be placed on the Lady Pioneers shooting as well.

Western struggled in several different areas of the game, but the team struggled the most when it came to putting the ball in the basket. The Lady Pioneers recorded season lows in field goal and three-point percentage. The team converted just 16 of its 70 attempts from the field and just two of its 14 shots from beyond the arc.

The Lady Pioneers were able to bounce back at the charity stripe after posting consecutive games of season-low percentages of 47.4 and 45.5. Against Redlands, the Lady Pioneers made 20 of their 28 attempts at the line.

Redlands controlled the game from the tip, outscoring the Lady Pioneers by 17 points in the first quarter to take a 29-12 lead into the second. Western matched Redlands shot-for-shot to put 13 points on the board in the second but went into the break still trailing by 17 at 42-25.

The Lady Cougars surged out of the half, dropping 19 to Western’s 16 and then continued to pour in the buckets in the fourth as they outscored the Lady Pioneers, 24-13 ,to take the win.

Two of Western’s starters, Kiandra Knight and Shaelee Brown, were held scoreless while Ariel Williams poured in 22 points on 35 percent shooting. Paradize Jackson added seven and Jai’Lynn Anderson chipped in six in the loss. Brown led the team in rebounds with seven while Anderson had four and Williams had three.

Williams accounted for more than half of the Lady Pioneers makes at the free throw line, sinking 11 of her 13 attempts.

The bench struggled as well for the Lady Pioneers, making a combined 24 percent of its shots from the field for 19 points. Ke’Ira Pickett led the way with five points while Paige Delsigne and Kayla Smith each chipped in four and Mariah Watson, Dimanique Granados and Jasmine Barker each had two.

Meanwhile, Redlands had four players score 11 or more points in the game with starters Shamika Smith, Kierra McGee and Jamia Sheppard leading the way for the Lady Cougars. Smith had 21, McGee had 15 and Sheppard had 12. Indya Motte came off the bench to score 11.

The Lady Cougars shot 50 percent from the field and made nine of their 20 shots from beyond the arc. They also converted 21 of their 30 shots from the charity stripe.

The Lady Pioneers take a brief break before running back onto the hardwood on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Hesston College in Hesston, Kans.

Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Mariah Watson (2) and Ariel Williams (12) push the ball up the court against Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. Williams scored 22 again in the, 85-54, loss to Redlands. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Northern-at-Western-Women-2201712511391770.jpg Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Mariah Watson (2) and Ariel Williams (12) push the ball up the court against Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. Williams scored 22 again in the, 85-54, loss to Redlands. Paradize Jackson (24) shoots a layup against Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. Jackson had seven points in the loss Redlands. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Northern-at-Western-Women-62017125114014521.jpg Paradize Jackson (24) shoots a layup against Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. Jackson had seven points in the loss Redlands.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

